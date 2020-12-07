Welcome to “Second Guess” Tuesday.
Here are the opinions du jour.
n It was a terrible, terrible day to be a college football fan in the state of West Virginia on Saturday.
The only two FBS programs in the Mountain State — West Virginia University and Marshall University — combined to score six measly points.
Six!
And that was a pair of field goals by the Mountaineers.
The Thundering Herd and Mountaineers didn’t manage to score a touchdown between them. Not even one. It can’t get much worse than that.
First, Marshall played like the “Walking Dead” during a horrendous 20-0 loss to unheralded Rice University at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
Besides losing the game, the Herd also lost both of its No. 15 national rankings in the Associated Press and Amway Coaches Top 25 polls, dropping completely out. But Marshall also lost respect.
Can the Herd still reach the Conference USA championship game? Yes. But it means defeating Charlotte (2-4) at 6:30 p.m. Friday in “The Joan.”
And even if Marshall beats Charlotte and wins the 2020 C-USA championship, the odds are the Herd won’t get a bowl bid nearly as attractive as it would have if MU had remained ranked and unbeaten.
Pedigree matters.
n WVU flew to Iowa to play Iowa State at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, but the Mountaineers didn’t show up. I mean, not really. The Cyclones held a 35-0 lead at the end of the third quarter before settling for a 42-6 victory.
WVU managed a meager two field goals, including one with only 2:46 remaining that led to some national media outlets making fun of the Mountaineers.
That debacle was easily the worst performance for a Neal Brown-coached team during his two seasons at WVU. It was embarrassing.
It also took the bloom off of WVU’s matchup against No. 11 Oklahoma at noon Saturday in Morgantown. Now, that game doesn’t mean nearly as much as it did back on Nov. 28 when it was scheduled to be played during prime time.
A Mountaineer team with a 5-5 record isn’t going to get nearly as attractive bowl game, either.
Marshall and WVU both really hurt themselves on Saturday.
Especially the Herd.
n A good buddy of mine referred to Marshall’s loss as its annual “head up our — — “ game.
He’s correct.
The Herd always seems to lose a game it shouldn’t have lost late each season.
In 2019, it was a 24-13 loss at Charlotte on Nov. 23 that knocked MU out of the C-USA championship game. In 2018, it was a 41-20 loss at Virginia Tech on Dec. 1, featuring a Marshall team that acted like it didn’t want to be there.
In 2017, it was a 9-7 loss at UTSA on Nov. 18, followed by a 28-27 loss at home to Southern Miss on Nov. 25. In 2016, Marshall lost at FIU 31-14 on Nov. 19 in a game that improved the Panthers record to just 4-7.
In 2015, it was a 27-24 triple overtime loss at Middle Tennessee on Nov. 7. In 2014, it was the unforgettable 67-66 overtime loss to Western Kentucky on Nov. 28 that also negated an undefeated season.
In 2013, a lackluster effort led to Marshall losing at Rice 41-24 in the C-USA championship game. But then MU defeated Maryland 31-20 in the Military Bowl. And, finally, in 2012, MU lost at East Carolina 65-59 in double overtime on Nov. 23.
There it is.
For some inexplicable reason, Marshall always seems to play a “head up our caboose” game late each season.
It’s a terrible trend that needs to end.