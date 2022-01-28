There’s a meltdown occurring in Morgantown, and it doesn’t involve snow.
Instead, it concerns West Virginia University’s struggling men’s basketball program. To be honest, the word “struggling” doesn’t do justice to the Mountaineers’ woes.
It’s not just the fact that WVU has lost four consecutive games, either. More to the point, it’s how the Mountaineers are losing. They are so out of sync, it’s difficult to watch and even more difficult to imagine the losing streak ending.
Let’s begin with the starting five.
The lineup includes a point guard (Kedrian Johnson or Malik Curry), two shooting guards (Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil) and two small forwards (Jalen Bridges and Isaiah Cottrell).
How is that supposed to work?
Neither point guard is a passer. Johnson has 36 assists in 19 games (1.9 average) and Curry has 30 assists in 19 games (1.6). That’s an incredibly low number of assists. It also translates into WVU being an extremely poor passing team.
That means Sherman has to create most of his shots off the dribble. He has met with mixed success, depending on the opponent. In a loss to Texas Tech, Sherman scored 21 points. But in the most recent loss to Oklahoma, he was limited to only 11 points on 4-for-12 shooting.
Then there’s McNeil. The lack of passing is killing the long-range shooter’s game. He was only 2 of 7 for seven points in 37 minutes vs. Texas Tech and just 1 of 6 for seven points in 38 minutes against Oklahoma. McNeil is 1 for 7 on 3-pointers in the last two games.
It is bad and shows signs of getting worse. It has reached the point where the usually supremely confident Bob Huggins is actually second-guessing himself.
"We didn’t run offense,” said Huggins during the Oklahoma postgame interviews. “We have been above average defensively, but our offense hasn't been good for quite a while.
“You try to fix it. I went through and watched a whole bunch of years of our former guys and how they got open, why they got open and what we ran. We tried to put some of that in. Reality is, they didn't run that either. I'm not blaming them. I want to make sure you understand it’s my fault. I’m in charge of fixing it and I didn’t fix it.
“Growing up, my dad always talked to me about my attitude. I’m like ‘Man, leave me alone.’ When your attitude goes, your game goes. You can see that from the NBA down. We have guys who aren’t the same people. For that matter, I’m not sure I am. Then again, I’m not trying to blame them."
Besides the point guard and passing problems, WVU’s post players aren’t getting the job done. Cottrell is a perimeter player trying to play inside. Pauly Paulicap and Dimon Carrigan simpy aren’t talented enough. And nobody knows what Gabe Osabuohien may or may not contribute on any given night.
And if all that weren’t bad enough, now it seems Huggins is having trouble keeping track of who is being redshirted and who isn’t. During a recent Zoom call Huggins complimented 6-foot-8, 230-pound true freshman James Okonkwo on his progress in practice. Then Huggins wondered aloud whether it was worth burning his redshirt year for just half of a season.
Well, guess what? Okonkwo’s redshirt was burned long ago, as he played one minute vs. Kent State and five minutes against Radford in early December.
So the problems just continue to grow.
That’s why it is anybody’s guess what might happen when WVU plays at Arkansas at 2 p.m. Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
All we know for sure is Huggins ended his rambling postgame talk on Wednesday by apologizing to Mountaineer fans.
And the meltdown continues.