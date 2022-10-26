Every Marshall University home football game is a homecoming game for Owen Porter.
That’s because he’s local.
And that means all the friends, family and fans that have watched him play Midget League in Ceredo-Kenova or junior high football in Buffalo or high school football at Spring Valley are still coming to watch Porter play for Marshall.
It also explains why the 6-foot-3, 240-pound redshirt defensive end is such a blue-collar player.
“Yeah,” replied Porter. “It’s just where you are raised.”
That’s why Porter shares the same attitude as former high school teammates Doug Nester and Wyatt Milum, who star at West Virginia University now. They all possess that “it’s where we were raised" mindset.
"I mean, you just have to [be] from where we're from,” explained Porter.
Yet he wouldn’t trade it for anywhere else. There’s simply something special about a local athlete coming to compete for Marshall.
"It feels good,” said Porter with a smile. “The whole reason I even came here was so it was easier for my family and my grandparents and everybody to come and watch me, who watched me when I was a kid.
“So, that's the best part about being here. It's super close for them. And I get to see everybody I see in the stands, I've seen since I was in Midget League. So, that's the best part."
Porter is the poster child for the “local guy makes good” concept.
But there is one aspect that has changed a lot now that he’s playing defensive end for the Herd.
"I weigh roughly the same,” Porter said with a laugh, “but my body is just very different. A lot less fat, a lot more muscle."
Although Porter won the Howley Award as the Mountain State’s best prep linebacker in 2017, he has changed his physique significantly.
Just ask James Madison quarterback Billy Atkins. The true freshman is probably still having nightmares about Porter. During the Dukes’ 26-12 loss to Marshall last Saturday, Porter terrorized Atkins and his teammates to the tune of 3.5 sacks, 9.0 tackles including 5.0 solo, 4.5 tackles for loss, four quarterback hurries, one forced fumble and one pass breakup.
So, is there any better feeling for a defensive end than the euphoria of sacking a quarterback?
"Well, the touchdown against Norfolk State,” said Porter with a grin, “or the interception against Notre Dame. But that would be the only two."
Hmm. That’s an impressive list.
But how about adding Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week to that list?
"It feels pretty good,” said Porter. “I mean, I work for it every single day. It's obviously the goal -- you want to be as good as you can. You want to be the best player in the conference."
So is that the key to Porter’s success? His work ethic?
"Yeah, probably,” he said. “I don't want to take any days off whenever we go out there, even though I'm pretty sore today [Tuesday] and I was sore [Monday]. But I'm not going to miss any practice. For me, I have to get out there and see the plays.
"So, I'll just work through the pain at this point."
Is that his mantra? Nah. It’s simply a way of life for Porter.
The same goes for home games.
They’re all homecomings to Owen Porter.