Here’s a much-needed New Year’s Resolution for Marshall’s Thundering Herd.
Practice foul shots.
Practice, practice, practice and, then, practice some more.
Looking for a reason for Marshall’s 72-66 loss to James Madison Saturday afternoon in the Cam Henderson Center? Look no further than the foul lines. Those two lines were Marshall’s undoing. In fact, they are the reason Marshall lost.
Just look at the foul-shooting statistics. I mean, they were indeed “foul.” Foul-smelling, foul-tasting, foul … well, long story short, MU’s foul-shooting left Marshall’s fan-base with a foul taste in their collective mouths.
The bottom line didn’t lie.
Marshall made only 10 of 21 free throws for a poor 47.6 percent. So, the Thundering Herd missed 11 foul shots in a six-point loss. Should that ever happen? Not really. But it does happen, unfortunately.
MU head coach Danny D’Antoni is well aware of those facts.
“You’ve got to make free throws,” he said. “You’ve got to make 3-pointers that are wide open.”
Right on both counts.
Besides the foul-shooting woes, the Herd was a miserable 4 of 17 on 3-pointers. That’s only 23.5 percent shooting. Is Marshall going to win any games with those shooting percentages? Of course not.
The good news, however, is the foul-shooting and 3-point shooting will improve. I know, I know … they almost have to, right? Let’s just hope the Herd will learn a lesson from these short-comings.
And they will because this was an unfamiliar feeling for Marshall that the Herd didn’t care for. To be honest, the Herd’s players didn’t care for it at all.
Who can blame them?
After all, it was a completely foreign feeling.
Not that Marshall hasn’t lost during the 2022-23 season. It has. But not often. The Herd fell in the season-opener on the road at Queens, 83-82, and lost at UNC Greensboro, 75-67. That’s it. Only two losses. And both defeats were on the road.
That’s what made the first half vs. James Madison so significant on Saturday afternoon. The Dukes flat-out got after the Herd, taking an eye-brow raising 40-29 halftime lead in the Cam Henderson Center.
That’s correct.
The Dukes actually were beating the Herd at their own game and in their own gym. That hadn’t happened this season. But it certainly was happening in the “The Cam” on New Year’s Eve.
Simply put, James Madison was kicking butts and taking names.
That’s why the second half began much like the first half ended – namely, not well for the Herd. Why, at the 16:33 mark Marshall missed three consecutive shots at point-blank range.
Would someone please get a step-ladder and take the lid off MU’s basket?
And that’s when it happened. Marshall suddenly exploded on a 6-0 run over a 59-second span. Besides making three consecutive field-goal attempts, the Herd’s defense also kicked into gear by forcing three turnovers during a span of 1:54. In fact, the Herd got so defensive, James Madison didn’t score a single field goal for 4:10.
Besides the Herd’s suddenly relentless defense, the MU offense got untracked thanks to one, two, three slam dunk by Obinna Anochili-Killen. That cut the margin to 46-41, in favor of JMU, but not for long. Andy Taylor swished a 3-pointer from the right corner with 12:03 remaining to cut JMU’s lead to 46-44.
A few moments later, Kamdyn Curfman knocked down a three from right of the circle. And, then, it happened. Freshman center Micah Hanlogten made a layup to give MU a 49-48 lead.
The Herd officially was back in the game.
From there, the tempo and the lead changes went to and fro and fro and to. It was that back and forth.
So, what decided the game? It’s no surprise. The answer is foul-shooting. With that in mind here is some friendly foul-shooting words for the Herd to live by.
They call them “free” throws for a reason.