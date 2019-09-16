Welcome to “Second Guess” Tuesday.
Here are the opinions du jour.
n Trevor Thomas still had a good day.
Sure, the former Marshall University standout offensive lineman had to watch his sons, Thayer and Drake, fall to West Virginia University Saturday in N.C. State’s 44-27 loss at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown.
But otherwise?
It was all good.
Thomas, who was a Thundering Herd captain for two seasons and started n Marshall’s 1992 I-AA national championship victory, was near his hometown of Fairmont. And his wife, Shelley, was watching her sons play against her alma mater, WVU.
That’s the feel-good part off the field.
Now, on the field.
Although Thayer, 6-foot, 195-pound redshirt sophomore slot receiver, got hammered with a helmet-to-helmet shot from WVU safety Josh Norwood resulting in Norwood’s ejection, he wasn’t injured.
Actually, that’s an understatement.
With 4:49 left in the first quarter, Thayer caught an eight-yard touchdown pass to tie the score, 7-7. Then, with 3:13 remaining in the first half, Thayer – who also plays baseball for the Wolfpack – caught a backwards pass for a lateral, then tossed an 18-yard option pass for a touchdown to give N.C. State a 21-14 lead.
Pretty impressive, huh?
Wait.
There’s more.
Drake Thomas, 6-0, 236-pound true freshman, was in N.C. State’s starting lineup at linebacker. With 1:31 remaining in the third quarter, he showed why.
Thomas intercepted a pass from WVU quarterback Kendall Austin to set up an N.C. State field goal. Thomas finished with three tackles including one solo stop.
So, both Thomas brothers made important contributions to the game.
Drake had his interception and Thayer, who actually was born in Charleston, W.Va., caught a touchdown pass and threw a touchdown pass.
So, even though N.C. State lost the game, all-in-all, it was a fairly successful family reunion for Trevor Thomas.
He’s probably still smiling.
n WVU and Kansas were like two peas in a Big 12 pod on Saturday.
After absorbing a 38-7 drubbing at the hands of Missouri, the Mountaineers badly needed to bounce back with a win over favored N.C. State in Morgantown.
And Kansas?
After a shocking upset loss to Coastal Carolina, 12-7, the Jayhawks’ tail feathers were against the wall with a road game at heavily favored Boston College.
Well, guess what?
WVU and Kansas both pulled the upset.
The Mountaineers throttled N.C. State in the second half, pulling away for a 44-27 home victory. Meanwhile, Kansas stunned Boston College, 48-24, for a crucial road win, thanks to the running back tandem of Pooka Williams (22 carries for 121 yards and a TD) and Khalil Herbert (187 yards and a TD on only 11 carries).
So, what’s on tap for WVU and Kansas this week after pulling those two crucial upsets?
What else?
They play each other.
WVU takes on the Jayhawks at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in Lawrence, Kansas.
“I think neither one of us were very pleased with how we played, obviously,” said WVU first-year coach Neal Brown on the Big 12 weekly conference call Monday. “It was the second game under a new staff.
“I think it shows that Kansas responded well to Coach [Les] Miles and his staff and they believed going up to Boston College. Without a doubt, two quality wins. One for us, one for them.
“And both teams will come into the game on Saturday with confidence.”
The Mountaineers are the early favorite.