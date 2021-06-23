Forget about that tree growing in Brooklyn.
Can it run-block or pass-block?
No.
But a big, young tree growing in nearby Gallipolis, Ohio, certainly can.
His name is Isaac Clary. He will be a junior at Gallia Academy in 2021-22. And get this, Clary already stands 6-foot-7 and weighs 305 pounds.
There is one truism in sports. You can’t teach size. Either an athlete has it or he doesn’t. Obviously, Clary has “it.” And then some.
That’s why the young behemoth’s summer has been so interesting. Clary visited the University of Louisville on June 6, then, participated in a camp at Eastern Kentucky on June 10. Next, it was a camp at Pitt on June 13.
Then, Clary participated in a camp at the University of Cincinnati on June 15, followed by Ohio State’s camp on June 16. Next, Clary took part in Marshall’s camp on June 20. Since then, he stopped by Virginia Tech for a visit.
Clary is suddenly in demand and it’s easy to see why.
And yes, Marshall is high on his list.
“Marshall is a big school that’s looking at me,” Clary told the “Buckeye Scoop” web site. “Ohio State is another big school, but once COVID hit [it took a visit opportunity away].
“I’ve been a Buckeye fan my whole life. Ohio State and Marshall were my two favorite schools growing up.”
One analyst supplied this evaluation of Clary after watching him at the NextGen Camp Series in northeast Ohio.
“Clary showed prototypical size and length and surprisingly good feet for a young player his size,” read the evaluation. “The physical tools are all there for a college coaching staff to mold into a very good player at the next level.”
It certainly appears like Clary will have his choice of schools, but he makes no bones about the identity of his two favorites -- Marshall and Ohio State.
After attending the Thundering Herd’s camp, Clary wrote a post on his Twitter.com account, reading “Thank you @CoachE Morissey [MU offensive line coach Eddy Morissey] for the great camp today! Looking forward to talking again soon. Go Herd!”
Then, after participating in Ohio State’s camp, Clary tweeted, “What an awesome day getting coached by the best! Thank you @CoachCookOL and @OSUCoachHinton for an amazing time at OSU. Appreciate your talk after camp and can’t wait to see what the future holds. I’m going to keep working.”
Clary’s first allegiance is to Ohio State, of course.
“I just like their brotherhood,” he told “Buckeye Scoop.” “They’re a good family, they do a lot of things for the community. There’s just so much stuff outside of football that they do. Columbus is such a good atmosphere, just a great community.”
But then there’s the close-to-home option of Marshall. It’s only a 40-minute drive from Gallipolis.
“Marshall is a great school and a great community,” Clary was quoted. “It’s not very big, but their football program is really coming together. They just got a new O-line coach [Morissey], but that’s OK, they know me down there and hopefully I’ll get a few good looks from them.”
Or, perhaps, more than a few.
When a tree grows in the backyard, it would be a shame to have it leave.
Or should that be leaf?