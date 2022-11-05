Dalton Tucker never really knew his grandfather.
After all, David Tucker passed away when Dalton was so young, so little, the grandson doesn’t have any real memories of his grandfather.
Yet the younger Tucker still knew his grandfather.
That’s because the native of Paris, Kentucky, has become more and more acquainted with his grandfather through the years. He heard anecdotes and reminiscenses from friends and relatives in Bourbon County, Kentucky.
And now?
The cherished memory of his grandfather seems to blossom ever deeper in the Marshall University offensive lineman’s heart and soul.
It resonates in Tucker’s voice.
"His name was David Tucker,” said the younger Tucker, who shares the same initials as his grandfather. “Always growing up, it was always ... he died in 2003 and I was only 3 years old.
"But it was just one of those things that you grew up with. You really didn't know the person, but you knew enough and you knew how much it meant to him.”
So just how much did his grandfather mean to Dalton?
This much.
"I shaved my hair off and have a big beard and everyone back home says I look just like him,” said the younger Tucker with a proud smile. “It just means a lot to me.”
That’s the way it is supposed to be.
Just one look at young Dalton’s smiling face as he spoke about his grandfather proved how much the relationship still means to him.
"Oh, absolutely,” said Tucker.
Just imagine.
The man Tucker looked up to the most in his life and now people back home are telling Dalton that he looks just like his grandfather. That is so special, it just can't get much more wonderful than that.
It goes right to the heart.
Which actually comes as no surprise because Tucker plays with a lot of heart for the Thundering Herd. The 6-foot-7, 325-pound redshirt junior is MU’s starting right guard, although he played in two games at left tackle as a true freshman in 2018.
"I've always been a guy who is like, 'Put me anywhere and I'll play,'" said Tucker. “There's always the adapting part of it, but after anything you adapt to it. And you just go out and do your thing.”
So, which offensive line position does Tucker like better, guard or tackle?
"I like guard a lot right now,” he said. “I just like the whole ... it's a lot faster inside to contact. I love guard. I rotated last year as a guard. I really got a taste of being a guard in the games last year, so it really helped me out this year."
Tucker also learned to adapt and adjust to different coaches. He had to because Tucker has had three offensive line coaches during his five seasons at MU.
"I started with Greg [Adkins],” said Tucker. “Then we had Eddy Morrissey, and now we have [Bill] Legg."
So now everything is working out for Tucker.
"Yeah, it took a little while,” he said with a grin. “But that's all part of college football."
Somewhere, Grandpa Tucker is wearing a heavenly smile right about now.