Welcome to “Second Guess” Tuesday.
It’s raining opinions.
n Marshall University football fans just might want to be careful about what they are wishing for over the holidays.
Namely, playing UCF in the Gasparilla Bowl at 2:30 p.m. on December 23 in Raymond James Stadium at Tampa, Florida.
Almost as soon as Marshall vs. UCF and the other 38 bowl games were announced Sunday, the Thundering Herd and UAB became the biggest underdogs this bowl season.
UCF already is a 17.5-point favorite over Marshall and UAB is a 17.5-point underdog to Appalachian State in the New Orleans Bowl.
Phew, that’s heavy underdogs indeed.
So, why is that the case for Marshall? Actually, there are several reasons. First and foremost, there’s the fact that no Marshall head coach since the iconic Bobby Pruett has defeated the Knights.
Pruett was 3-0 vs. UCF in the Mid-American Conference days, defeating the Knights 26-21 in 2002 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium, 21-7 at UCF in 2003 and 20-3 in “The Joan” in 2004.
But when Pruett stepped down, the Knights stepped up.
When Mark Snyder took the MU coaching reins in 2005, UCF went on a five-game winning streak through 2009. It didn’t get any better when Doc Holliday replaced Snyder at the helm.
In 2010, Marshall lost to UCF, 35-14, at Edwards Stadium. In 2011, it was a more respectable 16-6 loss at UCF. But in 2012? If “The Joan” would have had a dome, the roof would have fallen in.
UCF hammered Marshall, 54-17.
That means Holliday never has defeated UCF, either. Going into the Gasparilla Bowl, Holliday is 0-3 vs. the Knights. That means UCF leads the all-time series 8-3 and has won the last eight matchups in a row.
Phew, again.
To make matters worse, UCF has become a juggernaut. After an undefeated, 13-0 season in 2017 and proclaiming themselves national champions, the Knights kept rolling on an extensive winning streak.
Why, there’s even extenuating circumstances to UCF’s 9-3 record in 2019. Those three losses are by a combined seven points. The Knights lost at Pitt, 35-34; at Cincinnati, 27-24; and at Tulsa, 34-31.
Marshall, by comparison, got hammered, 52-14, by Cincinnati at Edwards Stadium. The only other opponent in common is Florida Atlantic. MU defeated the Owls, 36-31, while UCF beat FAU, 48-14. Both games were played in Boca Raton, Fla.
UCF has an extremely explosive offense, which averages 43.0 points and 536.6 yards total offense. The Knights are ranked No. 4 in the country in offense, trailing only LSU, Oklahoma and Clemson.
And, yes, the latter three are all in the College Football Playoffs.
There are challenges and, then, there’s this.
n It’s too bad the Big Shots Country Roads Tip-Off between Poca and University high schools isn’t being played in a venue a little closer to Charleston.
If it were, there would be a very good crowd.
That’s because this game scheduled at 7 p.m. Saturday in University High School’s gym at Morgantown, matches arguably the two best backcourts in the Mountain State.
Poca has 6-foot-4 sophomore Isaac McKneely, who has been offered by Marshall and several other major colleges, and 6-1 junior point guard Noah Rittinger. University counters with senior Kaden Metheny – a Division I prospect – and senior K.J. McClurg.
It should be quite a show.