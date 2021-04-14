It was inevitable.
The instant the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission pushed the boys and girls basketball seasons to the spring, the die was cast.
There were going to be conflicts. How could there not be?
Suddenly, basketball was overlapping with the traditional spring sports of baseball, softball, track and tennis. That meant some of the star athletes easily could be torn between two sports.
After all, it isn’t the least bit uncommon for gifted basketball players also to participate in a spring sport. It was merely a matter of time until the scheduling conflicts started.
Well, the time is now.
Meet Natalie Fout.
She is a senior at Lincoln County High School who excels on the girls basketball team and the softball squad. Now her two seasons are overlapping.
In basketball, Fout is a 5-foot-9 shooting guard who averages a team-leading 14.0 points and shoots at a .450 pace from behind the 3-point line. In softball, she is a star middle infielder who has signed to play at Glenville State College.
Is her best sport softball? Yes.
Yet Fout is a tremendous shooter in basketball and has scored over 1,000 points in her career. Not many high school basketball players, male or female, reach that milestone.
Fout obviously makes both her teams better.
And what does that create? A tug of war.
It all started when Lincoln County defeated Scott 61-48 in the Class AAA Region 4 Section 2 girls basketball tournament at Hamlin on Monday.
That set up a game between Lincoln County and Logan on Wednesday. But wait a minute. The Panthers also had the opening game of their softball season scheduled on Wednesday vs. Point Pleasant.
So what’s a girl to do?
Mother Nature made the decision for Fout, raining out any hopes of playing softball Wednesday. So, Fout was able to play basketball against Logan Wednesday night, and then will play softball against South Charleston on Thursday evening.
But what if Lincoln County defeats Logan in hoops?
Ah, there’s a plan in place. If the Panthers have a basketball game Friday night, Fout will be playing hoops while her softball teammates compete in a tournament in Russell, Kentucky. Then she will play softball on Saturday in the tourney.
I don’t envy Fout’s position. She is caught between and betwixt. She is darned if she does and darned if she doesn’t.
And all through no fault of her own. Competitors simple aren’t supposed to be punished for being good athletes.
Yet that is what this feels like.
So who is to blame? Who is the culprit? Would someone point a finger at the perpetrator, please?
Well, unfortunately, it’s the same one we all have been dealing with for more than a year.
It’s the coronavirus pandemic.
That’s why high school football championships weren’t decided on the field of play. That’s why high school tournament play in boys and girls basketball started in April and won’t finish until May 8.
And, yes, that’s why Natalie Fout and other elite athletes are caught in the position of having to choose which sport to play on any given day.
It’s blatantly unfair to put a teenage athlete in such a position. Those kids are victims of their own athletic ability. That premise shouldn’t even be possible.
But that’s the world we are living in, thanks to COVID-19.
And it isn’t fair.
Sorry, Nat.