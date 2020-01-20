Welcome to “Second Guess” Tuesday.
These opinions will keep everyone warm.
n Opponents don’t get “homered” in the Cam Henderson Center.
That’s not an opinion, it’s a fact.
It’s also noteworthy in relation to a recent column, which pointed out how Marshall University’s basketball program did indeed get “homered” this season at Toledo, Northern Iowa and UAB.
But it doesn’t happen in “The Cam.”
Just the opposite.
In 11 home games, Thundering Herd opponents have made 169 of 249 foul shots compared to 151 of 237 by Marshall. So, the visiting teams actually have taken 12 more foul shots than the Herd and scored 18 more points at the foul line than MU.
Talk about not getting “homered.”
“That’s pretty close,” said Marshall coach Danny D’Antoni, after contrasting the foul-shooting statistics. “It’s about an even game here. We’ve been on the road for a couple of games and it got to where it was really lopsided.”
That doesn’t happen in “The Cam.”
On the contrary, five visiting opponents actually have shot more free throws than Marshall in games at “The Cam.” Howard was 20 of 33, while MU was 6 of 12. Akron was 18 of 26 compared to Marshall’s 12 of 16. Eastern Kentucky was 20 of 32, while the Herd was 17 of 24, Rice was 19 of 25 compared to MU’s 11 of 21 and Charlotte was 22 of 34, while the Herd was 17 of 27.
“I think teams come in here and get a fair shake,” said D’Antoni. “Fouls are about even.”
That’s true, shot-wise. But foul-wise? It an entirely different story. The fact of the matter is Marshall is foul-prone.
The Herd has committed 356 fouls in 19 games, while opponents have been called for 284 personals.
“We have to foul less both places [home and away],” said D’Antoni. “We foul too much. Whether that be real or unreal, the fact is it’s called. We have to be able to adjust our game. It seems like we’ve been a little bit foul-prone and a little bit more so away from home.”
What’s really important, however, is opponents can expect a fair game in the Henderson Center.
Marshall fans should take pride in that.
n Some West Virginia University basketball fans were worried that the Mountaineers would take a big tumble in the Top 25 poll.
It was a justifiable concern after No. 12 WVU’s stunning lopsided 84-68 loss at Kansas State on Saturday.
But, as it turns out, the Top 25 voters weren’t knee-jerk reactionaries. The Mountaineers dropped only two spots to No. 14.
That was very fair.
n Obi Obialo’s decision to leave Marshall’s football program is a huge blow.
It will have serious ramifications on the field, but it also will create morale problems.
The departure of the 6-foot-3, 214-pound wide receiver into the transfer portal is an enormous loss.
In only four games last season, Obialo caught 18 passes for 244 yards. That’s 61.0 yards per game. No other Marshall wideout even came close to that average. Broc Thompson had 19 catches for 334 yards (27.8 yards per game), Willie Johnson had 13 for 349 (26.8) and Corey Gammage had 13 for 187 (20.8).
Marshall simply won’t be able to replace Obialo on the field or off the field.