Where is Wahama?
Does anyone know for sure?
Not many, it appears.
All I know is the high school -- the interestingly named Wahama White Falcons -- is outside The Herald-Dispatch’s coverage area AND outside the Charleston Gazette-Mail coverage perimeter.
What a double whammy.
The Wahama athletes obviously don’t have the luxury of many press clippings. Yet does that deter the White Falcons? Does that make them wring their wings and launch into a rendition of woe is me over their empty scrap books?
Absolutely not.
Wahama athletes are made of sterner stuff than that. Much sterner. For example, the White Falcons’ softball team wasn’t satisfied with one state championship, so Wahama added another in 2022.
Now it’s the baseball team’s turn.
So what did Wahama do? It made Mason County proud by stepping up to the plate during a 2-1 win over Moorefield in the Class A portion of the 2022 West Virginia baseball tournament on Friday at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston.
Why, they couldn’t be more successful if they were named the “Mason Jars.”
“The softball coach -- Chris Noble -- and I grew up together, went to school together and are still together,” said Wahama coach Billy Zuspan.
So, Billy, how special would it be if you and Chris won both softball and baseball tournaments in the same year?
"It would be super special,” said Zuspan.
That’s partially because people can’t quite wrap their minds around the location of Wahama.
"We're over there on the Ohio River,” said Zuspan, “right there where it's called the bend area. Our name comes from the three towns that were consolidated -- Wagner District [Wa], Harford District [Ha] and the city of Mason [Ma].
“They put those six letters together when they consolidated in 1925 and made Wahama."
Well, isn’t that unusual?
Almost as odd as a starting pitcher throwing curveballs on about half of his 110 pitches on Friday in the state tournament.
"It was definitely working today," said Wahama pitcher Zack Fields. "I used it a lot. I threw it a lot today. I'd probably say I threw it 45 or 50% of time. That sounds about right to me."
That’s how much confidence Fields has in his breaking ball.
"Last season I didn't have a lot of control over it,” explained the senior right-hander. “This off-season I went in and really worked on the curveball and trying to get a lot more control and throwing it for a strike instead of just a swing-and-miss pitch."
So what’s it like to play in Wahama?
Is it special?
"It's definitely special, said Fields. “We have a huge background of successful teams -- we are up to 32 sectional championships and four titles. It means a lot because the community is really behind us."
Yet people still can't figure out exactly where Wahama is.
“We're way up there in one of the corners on the river,” said Fields. “It's a really small town, but we have a lot of supporters for sure.
"I love our area. There's a lot of support behind our area."
That's why Fields plans to stay in Wahama.
Even if Wahama loses to Charleston Catholic in the Class A title game Saturday afternoon?
"Yeah," he said with a grin.
I’ve got to visit Wahama.