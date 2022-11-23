Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20220403 mu football 23.jpg
Buy Now

Marshall's Anthony Watts works through a during spring practice on April 2 at the Chris Cline Athletic Complex in Huntington.

 SHOLTEN SINGER | HD Media

Anthony Watts refused to concede.

He simply wouldn’t quit, wouldn’t yield, wouldn’t give up.

Tags