There it stood.
After years and years and venues and more venues, Marshall University at long, long last actually has its very own baseball field.
I wasn’t sure that I ever would be able to write that sentence.
But today I can.
That’s because the skeleton of a baseball field is rising north of Third Avenue behind MU’s softball field. In fact, word has it that workers actually are three or four weeks ahead of schedule.
Pinch me, I must be dreaming.
But at least this time it isn’t a nightmare. Those years finally -- insert sigh of relief -- are over.
Just to prove it, guess what the name of Marshall’s new baseball field will be. Give up? Believe it or not, it actually is going to be named “Jack Cook Field” just like it always was meant to be.
That’s what made everyone so nervous. It was so obvious, so preordained, so manifest destiny, we all were afraid it actually made too much sense to come to fruition.
But, thank goodness, Marshall officials were smart and savvy enough to recognize the obvious. So, during an MU Board of Governors meeting Wednesday afternoon, the board approved the naming of Marshall’s new baseball field as Jack Cook Field.
Phew.
That sigh of relief has been lingering for more than 50 years. But on Wednesday we were finally able to quit holding our breath.
“I just left a message for Kim on her phone,” said Christian Spears, MU athletic director, referring to the late Coach Cook’s daughter. “I’m just happy to be a part of this.”
All of us are.
That’s because all of us have been waiting and waiting and waiting for all these many, many, many years.
And, now, to see the steel going up and the field taking shape somewhat … well, it’s a moment frozen in time. A moment we weren’t sure we’d ever see or enjoy. And, now, that it’s actually coming to fruition -- well, it’s difficult for us to quit pinching ourselves.
But, at long last, our black-and-blue days are over. Everybody all together now -- group sigh of relief.
“What an amazing honor for our baseball program to play their games on Jack Cook Field,” said Spears.
Second-year baseball coach Greg Beals echoed Spears’ sentiments.
"I couldn't think of a better naming right for this playing surface than to be called Jack Cook Field," said Beals. “The Board of Governors approved that naming today. There's a lot of people who have spent a lot of time and a lot of blood, sweat and tears wearing Marshall uniforms that care a lot for Jack Cook.
"I've gotten to learn a lot about his legacy that he left. Not just from just doing research and looking through record books and seeing that 1973 and ’78 teams that were championship ballclubs.
"That's what we're striving to do here in Marshall baseball in the near future. It is an honor to be coaching a team that is going to be playing on Jack Cook Field."
As it should be.
So, as the news conference continued and my attention wandered, I gazed at the trees hiding the Ohio River and, then, looked up at the puffy white clouds floating overhead.
That’s when I saw it.
It was the image of Jack Cook’s smiling face peeking from behind a fluffy cloud, as it drifted slowly by. That’s when I was thunderstruck by one overwhelming emotion.
We did it, Coach.
We finally did it.