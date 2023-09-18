Welcome to Second Guess Tuesday. Here is the most compelling query of the day.
What is Grant Wells’ status?
That is, by far, the biggest question as Marshall University hosts Virginia Tech at noon Saturday in Joan C. Edwards Stadium. The reason is obvious. It’s because Wells holds the distinction of being a starting quarterback for both the Thundering Herd and the Hokies.
We don’t see that every day do we?
Yet, it is the case.
Hailing from George Washington High School, the 6-foot-2, 212-pound Wells was an instant fan favorite at Marshall. After a redshirt season in 2019, Wells took over as the Herd’s starting quarterback in 2020. And he played well. Wells completed 165 of 270 passes (61.1%) for 2,091 yards with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
Next, in 2021, Wells was even more prolific, completing 295 of 445 passes (66.3%) for 3,532 yards with 16 TDs and 13 interceptions.
But shortly after the season ended, Wells announced he was leaving Marshall and transferring to Virginia Tech. MU fans were — in a word — stunned. Nobody had seen it coming.
During the 2022 season, Wells completed 196 of 332 passes (59%) for 2,171 yards and nine TDs with nine interceptions.
Then the highly anticipated 2023 season arrived with Wells and the Hokies primed to visit the Joan. What a homecoming, huh? Why, MU even managed to finagle an open week just so the Herd could have an extra week to prepare for Wells and the Hokies.
But Wells injured an ankle during a loss to Purdue and left the game in the third quarter. And last week vs. Rutgers? Wells watched while second-team quarterback Kyron Drones — a transfer from Baylor — played the entire game in a 35-16 loss.
So, Drones didn’t lead the Hokies to a win, but he played reasonably well in his first collegiate start by completing 19 of 32 passes for 190 yards and a TD, while also rushing 22 times for 84 yards.
So, now what?
Will Wells play on Saturday in the Joan? Or, will the athletic Drones get the nod? What an interesting situation, huh?
That leads us to Virginia Tech head coach and Huntington native (the plot thickens) Brent Pry. So, who is it going to be, coach?
“I would say [Drones was] inconsistent, but I think there were some really good things,” said Pry during a postgame news conference. “He made it hard to defend him. … It was his first college start and I think there will be a lot to build on.
“There were certainly some good things, but I think he would be the first to say there were a bunch of things that we need to be better at.”
That is good coachspeak, but it didn’t tell us anything.
So, will it be a homecoming for Wells or another start for Drones?
Either way, this Marshall vs. Virginia Tech football game has become quite the soap opera.