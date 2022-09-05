Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Virginia Tech Old Dominion Football

Virginia Tech quarterback Grant Wells (6) is tackled by Old Dominion defensive end Kris Caine (41) Friday in Norfolk, Va.

 AP photo

Welcome to Second Guess Tuesday. Here are the rainy opinions du jour.

n Shame on Marshall University fans for their cynical comments about Grant Wells after Virginia Tech’s 20-17 loss at Old Dominion.