Welcome to Second Guess Tuesday. Here are the rainy opinions du jour.
n Shame on Marshall University fans for their cynical comments about Grant Wells after Virginia Tech’s 20-17 loss at Old Dominion.
Just because Wells chose to transfer to Virginia Tech from Marshall doesn’t make him a pariah. Or at least it shouldn’t. Yet some Thundering Herd fans gloated and reveled over the fact that Wells threw four interceptions in the defeat.
That is sad.
The majority of Marshall’s fans didn’t take part in this derogatory behavior, but more than a few took to social media to express their delight at Wells’ misfortune.
There’s no excuse for that.
n Nothing went well for the Hokies in the loss at Old Dominion.
At halftime in S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia, four Virginia Tech assistant coaches got stranded in an elevator while attempting to reach the press box on the sixth floor of the stadium.
As a result, the start of the second half was delayed about 20 minutes. And that’s not all. It was at least the second time the elevator got stuck Friday. Some fans and media were marooned in the contrary elevator for about 30 minutes before the opening kickoff.
Talk about a home-field advantage.
n And that’s not all.
Besides Wells’ four interceptions, besides the Hokies’ loss to in-state rival Old Dominion, and besides the battles with the elevator, Virginia Tech actually got robbed.
Not on the scoreboard, however.
Instead, it was in the locker room. Personal property was stolen from the Hokies’ locker room. Both Virginia Tech and Old Dominion released statements about the theft.
A statement released by Old Dominion said the school was working with Virginia Tech and the Old Dominion Police Department on “the theft of personal property of a few Virginia Tech student-athletes on Friday night.”
Long story short?
When the Hokies get robbed, they really get robbed.
n Just when we thought it was safe to wade back into the conference water, that shark named “Ohio State” has shown up again.
Picking off Southern Cal and UCLA wasn’t enough, apparently. Now, Ohio State is trying to dismantle the Pac-12 by also targeting five more schools.
The list, according to Brett McMurphy, includes Oregon, Washington and, most likely, Cal and Stanford. The fifth school? Who else? Notre Dame.
Hey, when Ohio State goes fishing, it’s like Quint going after “Jaws.”