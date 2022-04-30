It was vintage Vinny.
When Vinny Curry walked into the Strike Zone Bowling Center for a Marshall University football alumni event nine days ago, he immediately was the most popular person in the place.
Surprise, surprise.
Vinny always has had a lot of Pied Piper in him.
Nothing has changed.
People lined up for photographs with the former Thundering Herd star. And Curry signed every single one with that big trademark smile on his face. Disappointing fans isn’t in Vinny’s vocabulary.
So, he patiently smiled and signed and signed and smiled, while I stood watching nearby.
Finally, Vinny said, “I was working my way to you,” grinned and we exchanged big hugs.
It was like 2007 again.
That’s when Curry first arrived at Marshall after playing his senior season at Harmony Community School in Cincinnati. During preseason camp, Vinny learned he was an academic non-qualifer and would have to sit out the 2007 season.
Was he disappointed?
Yes.
Was he despondent?
No.
If anything that seemed to motivate Curry even more and he actually seemed to utilize that misfortune to fuel his competitive fire.
In those days, Marshall’s football players ate lunch in the Marshall Memorial Student Center cafeteria during preseason camp, as did the media.
It didn’t take long for the affable, outgoing Curry and me to form a relationship outside the standard media and student-athlete scenario.
Vinny and I became friends.
We spent many afternoons sitting in that cafeteria. Vinny would talk about his dreams and what he planned to accomplish, and I would listen.
He spoke so fervently and passionately about his hopes, it was hard to imagine him not reaching those goals.
I believed in Vinny.
And it was justified.
Curry started 13 games for MU as a sophomore. Then, as a junior, No. 99 had 12 sacks. Next, Vinny was the Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year in 2011, after totaling 74 tackles, 11 sacks and six forced fumbles. He ranked No. 6 in the country in sacks and No. 2 in forced fumbles.
Then, it happened.
The Philadelphia Eagles selected Curry with the No. 59 pick of the second round in the 2012 NFL Draft.
Vinny’s dreams had come to fruition. But he didn’t stop there. Curry played for the Eagles for six years, winning a super bowl ring when Philadelphia defeated New England 41-33 in Super Bowl LII.
Then Curry played for Tampa Bay for one season, returned to Philadelphia for two years and now is preparing for his second season with the New York Jets.
And what number has he worn throughout his 11-year career? No. 75. Curry wears that number to honor and remember the 75 people who perished in the MU plane crash in 1970.
That’s the kind of man he is.
It also might explain why Curry missed the 2021 season with a blood disorder. Perhaps, it’s because he bleeds green.
At any rate, the 6-foot-3, 279-pound Curry has accomplished nearly every goal he strived to reach. And I’m not the least bit surprised.
The only surprise was when Curry was informed at the bowling event that he was going to be inducted into the Marshall athletic Hall of Fame.
It was an honor he richly deserved.
Vinny is a special guy. And I am fortunate to have a special friendship with him. Just imagine. It all started at a lunch table 15 years ago.
Thanks for taking me along for the ride, Vinny.