n Where is Charles Huff’s green jacket?
Most Marshall University fans are well-acquainted with the tradition of presenting a green sports coat to newly hired head football and head basketball coaches at MU during their introductory press conferences.
Yet, for some unrevealed reason, new head football coach Charles Huff was presented with a Thundering Herd football jersey numbered “31” by MU athletic director Mike Hamrick. That denotes Huff as the 31st head football coach in Marshall’s history.
But that’s beside the point.
The No. 31 MU jersey is all well and good, but it isn’t Marshall tradition.
So, I repeat: Where is Charles Huff’s green jacket?
n Remember the furor that was created when Marshall authorities instructed Pinkerton guards to escort former Herd football players, who were having a reunion, from the sidelines while a game was being played at Edwards Stadium?
The fallout was epic.
Well, Huff has been told the story and he is making sure it won’t happen again. At least not on his watch.
“I don’t know how it has been here in the past,” said Huff on a YouTube video, “but this coming year all former players will have complete access to practice. Obviously, all this is COVID providing. But I want you guys back. You are a player at Marshall forever. If we have practice, we want you there.”
Huff also made two other interesting announcements.
“The first game of the year is going to be ‘The Herd Family Reunion,’“ said the new head football coach. “I am asking every living alumnus in the United States, in the world, to come back to the first home game of the year. Start making your plans now. Call your friends. Call your family members. We want you all back.”
Then, Huff added an additional perk for former Marshall players.
“Special for the players,” he said. “We will have a game during the year that we are going to invite just you guys back for a special moment. I am asking, I am begging, I am pleading for your guys’ help. I can’t do this alone. These players can’t do this alone. There is a message that each and every one of you guys have that these players, myself, my staff needs.”
I like how Huff thinks.
n Huff’s newly assembled coaching staff is pretty interesting.
Tim Cramsey is the lone holdover as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. But a familiar face signed his paperwork on Monday morning and is joining the MU staff.
“See you soon,” texted Bill Legg.
The former Thundering Herd record-setting offensive coordinator will serve as MU’s tight ends coach.
Another familiar face belonging to Eddy Morrissey, who is coming on board as offensive line coach. Morrissey coached with Huff and Legg at Mississippi State (there’s that linchpin again.)
Then there’s wide receivers coach Clint Trickett. The 29-year-old Morgantown native is best remembered as West Virginia University’s quarterback during the 2013 and ’14 seasons. As a senior, Trickett completed 281 of 419 passes for 3,285 yards with 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
And don’t forget running backs coach Telly Lockette. The Miami native has coached in several programs, but what is relevant to Herd fans is he coached Miami Central High School to the 2010 6A Florida state championship.
And who quarterbacked that team?
None other than record-breaking Marshall quarterback Rakeem Cato.
Small world, isn’t it?
The defensive side includes a pair of familiar names in Ralph Street (defensive line) and Shannon Morrison (linebackers). Both were Thundering Herd standouts.
The defensive coordinator and safeties coach is Lance Guidry, who was McNeese State’s head coach in 2016-18, and the cornerbacks coach is Dominique Bowman, who was co-defensive coordinator at Austin Peay.
The special teams coordinator is Jeremy Springer, who also has an interesting background. He was Arizona’s special teams coordinator for three years under head coach Kevin Sumlin.
All in all, it appears Huff has put together a pretty good staff.