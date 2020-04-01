At first glance, the NCAA appears to be the good guys in this spring sports eligibility controversy.
On Monday, the NCAA decided to give all athletes who lost their 2020 spring sports seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic an additional year of eligibility in 2021.
It was the correct move, politically and ethically.
The decision, however, did include some surprises. Many interested parties, including some college baseball coaches, expected the NCAA to give the senior athletes an additional season of eligibility with the same amount of scholarship money as in 2020.
But that’s not what happened.
Instead, the NCAA surprisingly went carte blanche and gave all spring sports participants — redshirt seniors to true freshmen — an additional year of eligibility.
On the surface, that’s a grand gesture. But it comes with caveats. For example, the NCAA ruled schools are free to give each spring sports athlete the same amount of scholarship money he/she received in 2019 or a lesser amount or none at all.
Here’s the catch.
It’s certainly not coming out of the NCAA’s wallet.
There also wasn’t any mention of allowing a one-year expansion of baseball or softball rosters to allow for returning seniors as well as incoming recruits.
For example, West Virginia University’s baseball roster numbered 33 players (three seniors) in 2020. Marshall University’s roster, however, included 36 players (10 seniors), while the Thundering Herd’s softball program listed 21 players (four seniors).
The NCAA did offer one small out, apparently, according to WVU Athletic Director Shane Lyons.
“For seniors only,” Lyons was quoted, “there is an element of financial aid so they can come back and that aid would not count against the team limits for one year.”
That helps slightly.
Yet, the onus still falls squarely on the schools’ athletic director and respective spring sport coach. I mean, goodness knows, although the NCAA has been gracious in giving this additional year back to all spring participants, it isn’t going to contribute financially to ease the fiscal strain on these bloated rosters.
The NCAA simply can’t do that.
After losing “March Madness” and all the revenue streams that accompanied the men’s and women’s basketball championship tournaments, the NCAA has its own financial concerns.
And, yes, it is trickle-down economics.
It means colleges will be receiving less money from the NCAA. Will that hurt Power Five programs with their money-lined deep pockets, courtesy of television revenue? Not for only one year.
But Group of Five schools? Division II schools? Division III?
It hurts plenty.
What invariably happens is it forces the spring sports head coaches into the role of “bad guys.” They become “the heavy” because they control the scholarship money purse strings.
They decide who gets what.
How does a coach tell a redshirt senior, who is in graduate school, that he can’t give the athlete the same amount of scholarship money in 2021 that he received in 2020?
It’s admirable that the NCAA gave spring sports athletes their year back.
No question about that.
But who is going to pay for it?
That’s a lot more than a $64 question.