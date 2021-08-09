Welcome to “Second Guess” Tuesday. Here is the opinion of the day.
Who is the better FBS quarterback in West Virginia?
Is it West Virginia University’s veteran Jarret Doege? Or is it young Marshall University gunslinger Grant Wells?
As compelling questions go, this is a lot of fun. So, let’s compare.
Doege is a 6-foot-2, 208-pound redshirt senior who started 10 games for the Mountaineers during the 2020 season. The Texas native completed 239 of 374 passes (.639) for 2,587 yards with 14 touchdowns and four interceptions. He accounted for minus-101 yards (sacks) and two touchdowns.
Wells is a 6-1, 203-pound redshirt freshman from George Washington High School who started 10 games for the Thundering Herd in 2020. He completed 165 of 270 passes (.611) for 2,091 yards with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He rushed for 174 yards and two TDs on 54 carries.
There are some inherent differences in the pair.
The older Doege is going into his fourth season as a starting quarterback at the FBS level, after spending his first two seasons at Bowling Green. Doege has started 13 consecutive games for the Mountaineers.
Wells, on the other hand, will be starting just his second season as Marshall’s No. 1 quarterback. Due to an NCAA ruling, the 21-year-old Wells will be classified as a redshirt freshman for the second consecutive season.
Doege was somewhat of a known commodity entering the 2020 season. That’s because WVU head coach Neal Brown redshirted Doege, but played him during the last four games of the 2019 season, starting Doege in the last three games.
Wells, however, was an unknown going into 2020. His next pass would be his first as a college quarterback, yet he started on fire by completing 16 of 23 passes for 307 yards and four TDs vs. overwhelmed Eastern Kentucky.
After two more solid performances, Wells turned it up a notch during victories over Louisiana Tech, FAU and UMass. Then he took it to another level by completing 25 of 37 passes for 336 yards and five touchdowns in a 42-14 win over Middle Tennessee.
Marshall was undefeated, ranked in the AP top 25 and Wells was the toast of the town. Then, inexplicably, it all went wrong.
In a 20-0 loss to Rice in Joan C. Edwards Stadium, Wells threw five interceptions. In the 22-13 Conference USA championship game loss to UAB, Wells completed only 8 of 23 passes.
Finally, in a 17-10 loss to Buffalo in the Camellia Bowl, Wells was sacked four times and didn’t throw a TD pass.
The interesting part is Doege also had his ups and downs late in the season. He was struggling so badly against Army in the Liberty Bowl that he was benched at halftime as backup Austin Kendall led WVU to a 24-21 win.
Sounds pretty even, huh?
When in doubt, go to analytics. The College News & Analysis utilized PFF College’s advanced database to rank each FBS team’s starting quarterback.
Using their findings, Doege was ranked in Tier 3 (good, not great) at No. 27. Well, guess who also landed in Tier 3. That’s right — Wells. He ranked No. 51.
So, what it all amounts to is Doege has an advantage in experience and age, while playing tougher competition. Wells? He is coming on strong, especially since new coach Charles Huff is utilizing a passing game that really throws the ball downfield a lot.
In the final analysis, Doege gets the nod as the top QB in the Mountain State. But Wells is climbing … with a bullet.
It should be an interesting season.