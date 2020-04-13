Welcome to “Second Chance” Tuesday.
Opinions are falling like rain drops.
n Barry Alvarez is the new “Grinch.”
Just ask the University of Wisconsin’s seniors, who competed in spring sports.
Like most spring sports athletes, they were elated when the NCAA ruled to give everyone an additional year of eligibility due to their seasons being wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic.
But, then, Alvarez, who is Wisconsin’s athletic director, dropped the other size 12.
In a stunning development, Alvarez announced on his monthly radio show, according to the Wisconsin State Journal, that the Badgers would not seek waivers to restore senior athletes’ final year of eligibility despite the NCAA’s decision.
“What we tried to do was encourage our seniors to go ahead and if you’re going to graduate, graduate and move on with your life,” Alvarez told the Wisconsin State Journal. “We appreciate everything that you’ve done. But move forward. The future is in question and we can’t promise you anything.”
What a kick in the shins.
According to the Wisconsin newspaper, approximately 35 athletes will be affected. Good luck with getting them to contribute donations to their alma mater.
There are two sides to this debate, as usual.
On the one hand, it’s a reactive move preparing for, perhaps, the worst case scenario of not having a 2020 college football season. But, on the other hand, Alvarez bears a distinct resemblance to “Chicken Little” teetering on a brick wall in Madison, Wis., declaring “the sky is falling, the sky is falling.”
Reactive?
Yes.
Proactive?
No.
In fact, two other Big Ten schools – Indiana and Ohio State – already have announced, according to the Indianapolis Star, that they will honor spots for their spring sports senior athletes.
Good for them.
Closer to home, it would come as quite the surprise if West Virginia University athletic director Shane Lyons or Marshall University athletic director Mike Hamrick made moves similar to Alvarez’s decision.
It certainly doesn’t appear to be their style.
n Are collegiate athletes on the brink of enjoying too much freedom?
Yes.
On April 24, the NCAA Division I Council will discuss a one-time transfer waiver. Then, a vote on the proposal will occur on May 20.
What’s at stake?
A lot.
Apparently, a positive vote would put the waiver into effect immediately. That would allow all first-time transfer to be eligible immediately for the 2020-21 season.
Now, here’s the astonishing news.
Better sit down and remove the coronavirus mask.
According to a report by ESPN, there are 746 Division I men’s basketball players in the transfer portal.
Go ahead, gasp.
It seems 181 of that total are graduate transfers, who would be eligible immediately. But the other 565 players? They expected to sit out the 2020-21 season.
If this vote passes, however, all 746 players would be eligible to play immediately.
That would create mayhem.
How can a coach hope to structure his roster with this threat of abject transfer? It would be impossible. And that also makes it virtually impossible to recruit for need because who knows when the coach might suddenly need someone?
This is a “Pandora’s Box” for college basketball.
Should underclassmen Division I basketball players have to sit out a year if they transfer?
Yes, I believe so.