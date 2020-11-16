Welcome to “Second Guess” Tuesday.
These opinions are really windy.
n My cousin Jake got robbed and he has a lot of company.
What is happening in West Virginia high school football is a travesty. Some schools still are competing in the playoffs, but some that qualified — including some that were among the best in their respective classes — aren’t permitted to play.
The culprit?
It’s twofold.
The primary villain is the coronavirus pandemic.
The secondary bad guy? Appropriately enough, it’s the Secondary School Activities Commission.
Granted, it’s impossible to combat COVID-19.
That’s what happened to my cousin Jake and his Frankfort High School teammates. Jake was enjoying a great senior season at wide receiver and defensive back, while the Falcons compiled a 6-1 record and were ranked No. 3 in Class AA.
Then the coronavirus hit Mineral County with a fury, canceling games and closing schools. And just like that — with a snap of your fingers — Jake and his teammates were out of the playoffs and the season was over.
They weren’t the only ones, either, and that’s where this takes a really wrong turn. Twelve of the 24 scheduled first-round playoff games across all three classes were not played due to COVID outbreaks.
Twelve!
Half the games.
Besides Frankfort, the victims included Hurricane, Poca, Buffalo, Keyser, Wheeling Central (three-time defending Class A champion), Tug Valley (ranked No. 1 in Class A), John Marshall, Ripley, Wheeling Park, Parkersburg and Williamstown.
If that many schools, if that many highly ranked teams, can’t compete, there should not have been a high school football playoff in West Virginia.
It simply isn’t fair across the board.
Either every school that qualified to play gets to compete or there is no competition. That’s called equity. Alas, it isn’t being utilized in the Mountain State.
Just ask the three high school volleyball squads from Putnam County that got spiked from competing in the recent state tournament by the SSAC.
As difficult as it is to play athletic contests these days, state tournament competition shouldn’t even be a consideration.
If all the qualified teams can’t play, then none should play.
I’m certain that’s not what SSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan wants to hear. The SSAC likes to make money on state championship events. I understand that.
But these are unique times, and it calls for unique thinking and unique decisions.
I mean, the SSAC isn’t even sure it can play the “Super Six” in Wheeling, as it traditionally does, because the city is inundated with the coronavirus.
When does enough become enough?
When does the high road become the path less traveled?
Until coronavirus vaccines are available and the pandemic is quelled, there should be no state championship competitions.
That’s the only fair solution.
n Speaking of COVID-19 …
Stadium’s Brett McMurphy compiled some interesting research on the number of football games that have been postponed or canceled and how it affected the members of each FBS conference.
So far, there have been 67 games either postponed or canceled involving 72 FBS programs. What’s even more interesting, however, is the number of schools that have been impacted.
In Conference USA, for example, 12 of 13 members have been affected. That’s the highest total and percentage in all of college football. Next is the American Athletic Conference with 10 of 11, followed by the Sun Belt at nine of 10.
Then, it’s SEC (10 of 14), ACC (9 of 15), Pac-12 (6 of 12), Big Ten (5 of 14), Mountain West (4 of 12), Big 12 (3 of 10) and MAC (2 of 12.)
That has led to one very messed up football season.
The worst part?
It’s going to get worse before it gets better.