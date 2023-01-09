Welcome to Second Guess Tuesday.
- Anybody seen Marshall University’s 2023 football schedule?
It’s noticeably tougher than the Herd’s 2022 slate.
Take the nonconference portion of the schedule, for example. Marshall opens the season at East Carolina, which absolutely manhandled Coastal Carolina 53-29 in the Birmingham Bowl and finished 8-5. Next, the Herd plays its home opener against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.
Then, MU remains in Joan C. Edwards Stadium to host Virginia Tech. And, finally, the Herd concludes its nonconference schedule by traveling to Raleigh, North Carolina, to play N.C. State.
Phew.
The Sun Belt league games will include a cross-divisional contest against Arkansas State (3-9 in 2022) in Huntington and a road game at South Alabama (10-3 in 2022).
Then, in East Division games, Marshall will play at Coastal Carolina, home vs. James Madison, at Appalachian State, home vs. Georgia Southern, at Georgia State and home vs. Old Dominion.
All in all, it appears to be a pretty stout schedule.
- Speaking of football …
College Football News recently revealed its rankings of the 131 FBS programs.
The highest ranked team in the Sun Belt Conference comes as no surprise with Troy at No. 53. Then there is a big drop-off to South Alabama at No. 72. Next, James Madison is No. 82, followed by Coastal Carolina at No. 86.
Marshall checks in at No. 87, ranking the Thundering Herd fifth in the SBC, followed by Louisiana at No. 96, Southern Miss at No. 98 and Appalachian State at No. 99.
The bottom six contains No. 101 Georgia State, No. 102 Georgia Southern, No. 107 Old Dominion, No. 116 Louisiana-Monroe, No. 122 Texas State and, finally No. 128 Arkansas State.
That means nine of the SBC’s members occupy the bottom one-third of the 131 FBS programs. The only schools that escape that notoriety are Troy, South Alabama, James Madison, Coastal Carolina and Marshall.
So, obviously, the Sun Belt needs to improve.
- Remember all the dissent and discussion about West Virginia University using a three-headed center during the 2021-22 basketball season?
The combination of 6-foot-9 Dimon Carrigan, 6-9 Pauly Paulicap and 6-10 Seny N’Diaye was less than successful and far less than productive. That’s why it wasn’t supposed to happen again.
Well, guess what.
It is happening again.
Except, so far during the 2022-23 season, the Mountaineers’ center position actually has grown yet another head.
Now, WVU is using four - count ’em, four - centers. In the Mountaineers’ last two games - both Big 12 losses to Oklahoma State and Kansas - WVU started Jimmy Bell Jr. at center. Then, Bell was relieved momentarily by Mohamed Wague. Next, James Okonkwo occupied the pivot position and, finally, Pat Suemnick finished up the two defeats.
After last season’s debacle did anyone think this was going to be an issue for a second consecutive campaign? No way. Yet, that’s been the case.
The 6-10, 285-pound Bell has been the starter, but he is averaging 6.3 points and 6.0 rebounds in just 18.3 minutes of playing time per game. He has committed 21 turnovers and blocked seven shots.
Next, there’s the athletic Wague, who is 6-10, 225 pounds. The sophomore averaged 12.7 minutes and contributes 5.1 points and 3.1 rebounds. He is shooting .556 from the floor and just .375 from the line, but Wague has blocked nine shots. Unfortunately, he also has committed 14 turnovers.
Then there’s Okonkwo, who is 6-8, 240 pounds. The sophomore from England averages 9.2 minutes while averaging 1.8 points and 2.0 rebounds. He is shooting .556 from the field and has seven blocked shots.
Finally, there’s Suemnick, a 6-8, 230-pound sophomore. He is averaging just 3.5 minutes of playing time with averages of 1.4 points and 1.1 rebounds.
Long story short, WVU is using a center-by-committee philosophy for the second consecutive season, and it’s still not working.
Is anybody surprised?