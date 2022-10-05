Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

WVU Football Team Injury Reaction

WVU players and personnel gather on the sideline while injured teammate CJ Donaldson gets medical attention during Saturday’s game at Texas.

 KEVIN KINDER | BlueGoldNews.com

The score was bad enough. But even the margin of West Virginia University’s 38-20 loss to Texas doesn’t begin to tell the story of just how badly WVU was beaten last Saturday.

The Mountaineers were maimed, mauled and manhandled.