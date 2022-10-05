The score was bad enough. But even the margin of West Virginia University’s 38-20 loss to Texas doesn’t begin to tell the story of just how badly WVU was beaten last Saturday.
The Mountaineers were maimed, mauled and manhandled.
WVU was so beaten up physically by the Longhorns, the Mountaineers suffered four concussions in the game.
Four! That is unheard of.
Yet, WVU head coach Neal Brown confirmed the figure during his weekly press conference on Tuesday.
“We got beat up pretty good in that game,” said Brown. “I don’t want to comment on anybody else until later in the week, but we had a couple of significant injuries. I think we had four concussions in the game.
“Now, CJ [Donaldson], he will be out for the Baylor game. I will say that. He will be out. The rest of the guys, I think it is too early to make a determination on. As we get into Baylor prep later in the week, I’ll give you a better idea, but we got beat up pretty good.”
That’s quite an understatement.
The only player known to have suffered a concussion is Donaldson, WVU’s phenom freshman running back.
After being hit by multiple Texas tacklers, Donaldson lay motionless on the field. He was eventually removed on a stretcher by medical personnel and evaluated at a local hospital.
Donaldson was able to fly back to Morgantown with his teammates. But the scenario still abounds.
The potential of four players with concussions is an eye-opening indication of just how badly and how significantly the Mountaineers got physically manhandled by the Longhorns.
So, just exactly how does a major-college football program deal with that unheard-of situation?
“First of all, our medical people handle all of it,” said Brown. “What we talk about is if we think there is something off with a kid we’ll alert our medical team ASAP.
“It happened with two of the guys who suffered concussions in the game. They were a little off and we were like, ‘Hey, you need to check them.’
“As far as the return to play, it is really pretty standard across football, in general. There is a strict return-to-play [protocol] that we have to follow here, and I am zero involved in it. All I do is ask the question.
“They don’t even start to return to play until they are symptom free. That’s why you see some guys take quite a bit longer than others.”
The fact that Donaldson already is declared out of the Baylor game at 7 p.m. Oct. 13 (Thursday) in Morgantown is yet another piece of sobering news.
Even with Donaldson contributing 9 yards on four rushes, the Mountaineers finished with only 61 yards rushing on 30 carries.
“Offensively, we didn’t run the ball very well at all,” said Brown. “It’s going to be a real struggle for us if we’re only rushing for 61 yards. We’re better than that. We’re more capable than that.”
Somebody hand Brown a bottle of aspirins. He’s bound to have a headache by now with all this talk about concussions.