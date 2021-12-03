Taz Sherman has arrived.
Sound odd?
Well, sort of. But it’s actually true.
Although this is the 6-foot-4 senior guard’s third year of playing basketball for West Virginia University, it’s really Sherman’s first year as a starter.
In his previous two seasons, Sherman started only four of 31 games in 2019-20 and just six of 28 contests in 2020-21. That’s only 10 starts in 59 games.
But now that has changed.
Has it ever.
When Sherman takes the floor in the WVU Coliseum at 4 p.m. Saturday in Morgantown against Radford, it will be his eighth consecutive appearance in the Mountaineers’ starting lineup.
But that’s just scratching the surface. Not only is Sherman starting, he’s leading WVU in scoring with 20.1 points per game and in assists with 3.4 per game.
None of this is a coincidence.
"For me, it starts in warm-ups,” said Sherman. “When I shoot shots, I look at how my shots are going in. It's not about if I'm making them or not. There is such a thing as 'shooter's makes.' Some people can make shots, but there's 'shooter's makes' that sometimes the ball just goes in the rim differently.
“It starts in warm-ups. And it also depends on how I start the game. Am I starting off the game with a layup, with a 3[-pointer]? I tend to start off the game trying to get to the rim first. I like to get to my mid-range first, get to the free-throw line first ... then I can really get my shot going."
So how do opponents counteract that? Simple. By getting physical with the lanky, 190-pound guard.
"A lot of people try to play physical with me, but I'm a physical guard,” said Sherman. “Just because I'm not 200, 205 pounds, I'm still a physical guard. Teams know what I like to do, so now they're starting to double-team me in the post a little bit.
“They try to put bigger guards on me, but they often switch a lot so when they put a little guard on me they often double [team]. If I get double-teamed and I find teammates and they make open shots, that's good for us.
“I'm trying to do everything I can to get my teammates involved more."
The key for Sherman is initiating contact on offense.
"That is definitely something I go for -- initiating contact early,” he said. “They can't jump if you jump straight into them. That takes away their jump. That makes the blocked shot.
“Plus, it's easier to get to the rim that way, in my opinion. Just lower a shoulder into somebody else's shoulder or chest ... not enough to create an offensive foul, but just enough contact for me to be slightly on-balance and them to be off-balance. I'm going to win that situation."
Sherman is obviously the “thinking man’s” basketball player.
"When I work out, I try a whole lot of different things,” he said. “I just do those different things over and over again. So, everything I do, I practice.
“Some shots I take it might look kind of ridiculous at times, but I feel like you're not a great shot-maker unless you make ridiculous shots consistently. So, I work on a lot of different things. Everything I do is definitely premeditated."
Opponents are learning that the hard way.
They are getting "Taz-ered."