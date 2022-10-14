Grading West Virginia's 43-40 win over Baylor Thursday night:
OFFENSE: A
Baylor outgained WVU 590 yards total offense to 500. The Bears outpassed WVU, 421 yards to 283. But Baylor had three turnovers to WVU’s one. There’s the answer.
Individually, wideout Kaden Prather had his biggest game as a Mountaineer with 109 yards and a TD on eight catches. Then there’s running back Tony Mathis, who rumbled for 163 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries.
Those are game-winning statistics.
DEFENSE: B
Yes, WVU gave up 40 points, but the defense checked all the boxes. Sacks? Two. Tackles for loss? Five. Interceptions? One. Passes Broken Up? Two. Quarterback Hurries? Three. Forced Fumbles? Two.
Bluefield native Sean Martin, in particular, had a big game.
SPECIAL TEAMS: A
Casey Legg’s game-winning 23-yard field goal with 33 seconds remaining says it all.
COACHING: A
Nobody panicked when WVU trailed 17-7. Instead, the Mountaineers believed and made it happen. That attitude came from the coaching staff.
OVERALL: A
This victory had “must-win” written all over it. A loss would have dropped WVU’s record to 2-4 and the bottom might have dropped out. Instead, WVU evened its record with a huge win at home. As boosts go, Neal Brown couldn’t buy one this big.
Grading Marshall's 23-13 loss to Louisiana Wednesday night:
OFFENSE: F
The passing game is a mess. The pass blocking is a mess. The quarterback situation is a mess. And the offense isn’t scoring enough points. In two Sun Belt Conference games, MU’s beleaguered offense has scored a total of 20 points.
MU is using two QBs who are complete opposites. Henry Colombi is a pocket passer and he’s right-handed. Backup Cam Fancher is left-handed and he is run-oriented. Yet MU is using the same offense for both. How’s that working? Not too well.
DEFENSE: C
It’s spending way too much time on the field. And yes, it’s getting worn down. The secondary, in particular, has gotten picked apart as Louisiana quarterback Ben Wooldridge completed 17 of 29 passes for 230 yards and two TDs, besides rushing for 45 yards on 10 carries.
SPECIAL TEAMS: F
Place-kicker and occasional punter Rece Verhoff missed his third consecutive field goal. Enough said.
COACHING: F
There doesn’t seem to be any concept in the passing game. Two quarterbacks are being used interchangeably when they aren’t interchangeable. MU was 1 for 11 on third-down conversions. That speaks volumes.
OVERALL: F
MU is 0-2 in the Sun Belt and still hasn’t played its toughest opponents. Is it any wonder the natives are getting more and more restless?