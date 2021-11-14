Grading WVU and Marshall on their Saturday losses:
Kansas State 34, WVU 17
OFFENSE: D
The Mountaineers needed to do a better job of setting their alarm clocks because they didn’t wake up until the second half. That’s why WVU trailed 24-3 early in the third quarter. Did the Mountaineers rally? Well, yes, but it was too little, too late.
DEFENSE: C-
Again, the Mountaineer defense spent way too much time on the field because of WVU’s anemic offense. However, it did yield 121 yards and a touchdown to Kansas State's munchkin running back Deuce Vaughn.
SPECIAL TEAMS: F
What a disaster! When this unit gets consecutive “F” grades there are distinct problems. This time there was a blocked punt for a touchdown and a missed field goal from the usually reliable Casey Legg.
COACHING: D
Instead of worrying about primetime games, WVU needs to worry about showing up.
OVERALL: D
WVU’s back is against the wall. The Mountaineers can’t afford another loss.
UAB 21, Marshall 14
OFFENSE: D
Two statistics tell the disastrous tale. Marshall was a woeful 1 for 12 on third-down conversions. That’s at least partially because the Thundering Herd managed only 37 yards rushing on 21 attempts for a miserable 1.8 yards per carry.
DEFENSE: D
When it really mattered, Marshall simply couldn’t stop UAB. The Blazers roared out to a 14-0 lead, rested on their laurels, and then, when the Herd tied the score, UAB simply turned it on again and won comfortably. The Blazers never were in danger of losing.
SPECIAL TEAMS: C
They turned in an average performance.
COACHING: D
Ten games into the season, Marshall can’t run the ball and can’t stop the run.