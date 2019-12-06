MORGANTOWN — Just call him “Deuce.”
Might as well.
Sooner or later, that’s what everybody is going to call West Virginia University’s true freshman point guard.
Why?
It’s because Miles “Deuce” McBride is just that good. So talented, in fact, the 6-foot-2, 196-pound McBride has a chance to become the next great Mountaineer point guard.
Is he there yet?
Well, no.
But McBride certainly is headed in that direction. For example, he hasn’t started any of WVU’s seven games, yet he leads the Mountaineers in assists (22), ranks second in blocked shots (six) and is tied for second in steals (seven).
Oh, and by the way, McBride’s average of 21.9 minutes playing time is higher than starting point guard Jordan McCabe’s 13.6 minutes per game.
Get my drift?
Better still, McBride doesn’t mind coming off the bench.
“I know I’ve got to come in off the bench, try to provide a spark and try to get guys where they need to be,” said McBride. “Try to push it up the floor and if I can get to the rim, get to the rim. Just do things within my game.”
McBride will be trying to do all those things when WVU visits St. John’s at noon Saturday in Madison Square Garden in New York.
Imagine a true freshman preparing for his first visit to “The Garden.”
“I just get in the film room as much as I can with Jordan [McCabe], Knapp [Brandon Knapper] and all the coaches and just try to learn things,” explained McBride. “I try to watch Jevon Carter — great guards that came before me — and learn from them.”
So far, so good.
McBride is averaging 7.3 points on .395 field-goal shooting (17 of 43), .333 3-point shooting (3 of 9) and .667 free-throw shooting (14 of 21). He also is averaging 3.1 assists and 2.7 rebounds.
Obviously, this kid plays with confidence.
“It just comes from practicing hard,” said McBride. “Each day I try to come in with a few things I can get better at and just practice hard and build my window, so when times get rough during the game you can keep going.”
There was a preview of “Deuce” things to come in WVU’s opening season 94-84 win over Akron, when he played a surprising 29 minutes in his first collegiate game.
Then, four games later, McBride came off the bench to score a game-high 18 points while leading WVU to a come-from-behind 60-55 win over Northern Iowa.
McBride’s improvement is obvious.
“I think he has made a jump from the time he first got here,” said senior Jermaine Haley. “He looks comfortable scoring the ball and he looks comfortable on defense, too.”
Still waiting?
Okay, I suppose I’ve kept everyone in suspense long enough. Here is why he is called “Deuce.”
“My dad gave it to me,” explained McBride. “I don’t ever remember him calling me Miles, honestly. I’m the second child. My mom’s maiden name is Miles and my brother’s name is James Miles, so … deuce, second, two, I guess.
“I’ve been Deuce forever.”
It fits him. Much like his Mountaineer uniform.
“I’ve played in some big games with a lot of people watching me,” said McBride. “But it’s a different feeling when the whole state is really watching me. So, I just want to come out, try my hardest and make this state proud.”
Just call him Deuce.