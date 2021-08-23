Welcome to “Second Guess” Tuesday.
Here are the opinions du jour.
- Who would have guessed?
A thorough perusing of West Virginia University’s 2021 football roster reveals some very surprising facts. For example, the Mountaineers list players from 21 states and five countries.
The countries include Canada, The Netherlands, Finland, Sweden and, of course, the United States. Among the states, West Virginia leads the WVU roster with 21 players, followed by Pennsylvania and Florida with 10 each.
Now here’s the real stunner.
No West Virginia city has more players on WVU’s roster than Huntington. That’s right, Huntington. Although this is the home of Marshall University’s football program, it’s also home for six Mountaineers.
Amazed?
Wait, there’s more.
Five of the six come from Spring Valley High School, located at One Timberwolf Lane. No Mountain State high school has more scholarship players or more overall players on WVU’s foster than Spring Valley.
Roll call!
There’s Mountaineer starting right guard Doug Nester, a 6-foot-7, 321-pound junior who transferred to WVU after starting 17 games for Virginia Tech during the course of two seasons.
Next, there’s former walk-on Graeson Malashevich, 5-9, 180-pound wideout who recently was awarded a scholarship after winning both the Iron Mountaineer Award and Tommy Nickolich Award in the 2021 off-season.
Then there’s true freshman Wyatt Milum, 6-6, 291 pounds, who is competing against Parker Moorer, a redshirt sophomore, for the starting job at right offensive tackle. Imagine having a pair of Spring Valley grads starting side-by-side on the Mountaineers’ offensive line.
It’s entirely possible because WVU head coach Neal Brown already has stated that Milum is not going to be redshirted in 2021.
“Milum,” said Brown, “he’s going to play.”
Besides that trio, there are also Owen Chafin, a 5-8, 202-pound walk-on redshirt sophomore running back; and Bryce Biggs, a 6-4, 294-pound walk-on freshman offensive lineman. Both also played at Spring Valley.
Then there’s Jackson Oxley, a 6-2, 278-pound walk-on redshirt freshman from Huntington, who played at Cabell Midland High School.
And that’s not even counting Spring Valley’s star senior tight end Corbin Page. The versatile 6-5, 260-pound Page already has committed to the Mountaineers.
That means Spring Valley is expected to have four scholarship alumni and, perhaps, a total of six former Timberwolves on WVU’s 2022 roster.
Who would have guessed?
- It doesn’t make any sense.
None. Nada. Zilch.
Yet WVU signed a three-game series with Ohio University recently. What’s even more mind-boggling is the initial game will be played on Sept. 6, 2025, in Athens, Ohio. That’s right, the Mountaineers are going to play in 24,000-seat Peden Stadium.
Why?
Just why?
So, to recap, Mountaineer men’s basketball is scheduled to play at UAB next season and Mountaineer football is slated to play at nearby Ohio in 2025. Yet, WVU won’t even consider playing Marshall in either sport.
Sounds like a game of “dodgeball” to me.