Welcome to “Second Guess” Tuesday.
Here is a frozen mix of opinions.
n Almost nothing derails a college basketball season more than an abrupt 13-day break.
Just ask Danny D’Antoni and Bob Huggins.
The Mountain State’s two NCAA Division I head basketball coaches both have endured the havoc of an extended quarantine due to a positive COVID-19 test in their program.
It hit Marshall first, after returning to Huntington from Ruston, Louisiana. A positive test sapped all the momentum out of a huge 80-73 victory over Louisiana Tech on Jan. 2.
Thirteen days, two postponed home games against Charlotte and only one practice later, the Thundering Herd lost to Western Kentucky 81-73 Friday in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Two days later, Marshall lost to the Hilltoppers again, 69-67, in the Cam Henderson Center.
Meanwhile, in Morgantown, the coronavirus hit West Virginia University’s basketball program two days after the Mountaineers lost a heart-breaking 72-70 decision to Texas on a last-second shot on Jan. 9 in the WVU Coliseum.
Testing on the Monday following the Saturday game revealed a positive case. That postponed WVU’s game at Baylor on Jan. 12 as well as home contests against TCU (Jan. 16) and Oklahoma State (Jan. 19).
The Mountaineers next scheduled game is at Kansas State on Jan. 23.
That means WVU also will take a 13-day break from practicing.
Talk about wrecking momentum.
The Mountaineers will likely encounter many of the same problems that have affected the Herd since its 13-day hiatus. Basketball players simply lose their rhythm, timing and shooting touch after such an extended layoff.
It is obvious in Marshall’s statistics.
For the 2020-21 season, the Herd is shooting 45.3% from the floor (318 of 702). But during the two games against Western Kentucky, Marshall shot only 39.7% (56 of 141). That’s a significant drop.
It was particularly obvious in Marshall’s 3-point shooting. For the season, the Herd is hitting 32.8% of its 3s (99 of 302). But after a successful 3-point shooting performance in the first game vs. Western Kentucky (11 of 28, .393), the bottom dropped out during the Sunday contest.
After a successful first-half effort — 6 of 16 for 37.5% — the Thundering Herd couldn’t throw it in the Ohio River during the second half. Marshall sank only 2 of 17 3-pointers after intermission for an abysmal 11.8%.
It is nearly impossible to win with such shooting.
But whose fault is it? Nobody’s. Marshall couldn’t practice or work out for 13 consecutive days. That wreaks havoc with athletes.
And the Mountaineers?
They’re probably going to suffer some similar consequences.
Welcome to sports during the coronavirus pandemic.
It isn’t much fun.
