20220911 mu football 56.jpg
Marshall takes on Notre Dame during on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

Nothing seems to faze Charles Huff.

Take what happened on Thursday afternoon at Marshall’s football practice, for example.