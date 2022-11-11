The clock is ticking.
And it’s not a Timex.
Both Marshall University and West Virginia University are fighting to reach bowl eligibility, and both have their proverbial backs to the wall.
But it’s a little worse and more than a little vital for the Mountaineers. That’s because WVU has its back to the wall. The Mountaineers must win out to achieve bowl eligibility. That means defeating Oklahoma at noon Saturday in Morgantown.
Next, the Mountaineers must beat 19th-ranked Kansas State on Nov. 19 at Milan Puskar Stadium. And then there’s the finale of playing Oklahoma State on Nov. 26 in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Anything less than a three-game winning streak means WVU will be home for the holidays and watching other schools play in bowl games.
It is that cut and dried.
Marshall, on the other hand, has a little wiggle room. The Thundering Herd has a 5-4 record, but still has to win two of its last three games to become bowl eligible.
That’s because MU played two I-AA opponents in Norfolk State and Gardner-Webb. NCAA rules mandate that only one win over a I-AA opponent can be counted toward bowl eligibility. So, although MU has a 5-4 record overall, it is only 4-4 bowl eligibility-wise.
So, the Herd has to win two of its last three games. The pressure starts at 3:30 p.m. Saturday when longtime arch-rival Appalachian State visits Joan C. Edwards Stadium. This is one tough game. Senior quarterback Chase Brice, 6-foot-2, 235 pounds, has completed 174 of 267 passes (.652) for 2,200 yards and 24 TDs. He also has rushed for nine career touchdowns. Then there’s the 1-2 running back punch of Camerun Peoples, 6-2, 225 pounds, and Nate Noel, a 5-10, 185-pound speedster.
Besides head coach Shawn Clark hailing from George Washington High School in Charleston, place-kicker Michael Hughes also is a Charleston native and GW grad.
So, there’s some distinct familiarity.
Besides, App State holds a 15-9 advantage all-time in this rivalry.
After App State, Marshall has to travel to Georgia Southern -- another longtime rival -- at 6 p.m. on Nov. 19. Then, the Herd finishes the regular season by hosting Georgia State on Nov. 26.
Marshall has to win two of those three games to reach bowl eligibility. Let’s be honest, that’s a daunting task for an MU squad that lives and dies with its defensive unit.
Look for App State to put Marshall behind the 8-ball with a 27-13 victory.
As for WVU, it already has its back to the wall. When Oklahoma arrives in Morgantown, it will be the last opportunity for the Mountaineers to defeat the Sooners in Morgantown since joining the Big 12. That’s because Oklahoma is expected to leave the league after the 2022 season and move to the SEC.
Is it possible? Sure. Anything is possible. Is it probable? Probably not. After all, the Mountaineers are 3-6 for a reason. However, embattled head coach Neal Brown said he expects quarterback JT Daniels to bounce back from a poor performance during a 31-14 loss at Iowa State a week ago. Daniels completed only 8 of 22 passes for 81 yards with one TD and one interception.
Maybe it will happen. Maybe it won’t.
Considering WVU is an 8-point underdog, look for the Mountaineers to lose 31-27.