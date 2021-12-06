Welcome to “Second Guess” Tuesday.
Happy holidays, weather permitting.
n West Virginia University and Marshall University are both going bowling, but neither one rolled a strike. Or, for that matter, even a spare. The Mountaineers finished 6-6 while the Thundering Herd bowed out with a 7-5 record.
To put it succinctly, both of the Mountain State’s FBS programs had disappointing seasons that fell markedly below expectations. Yet, in a bowl season that has turned into nothing more than distributing participation trophies to Little Leaguers, both WVU and Marshall will be playing in postseason games.
And, again, there is a common thread for the only two major-college football programs in West Virginia. Both WVU and Marshall will kick off their bowl games on one day, but not finish the contests until the next day.
Huh?
Sad, but true.
Marshall vs. Louisiana kicks off in the New Orleans Bowl at 9:15 p.m. EST on Dec. 18, but the game won’t finish until about 12:45 a.m. or later on the following Sunday morning.
As for WVU, the Mountaineers vs. Minnesota kick off in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix at 10:15 p.m. EST on Dec. 28, but the game won’t conclude until about 1:45 a.m. or later on the following Wednesday morning.
It makes me yawn just thinking about it, and I’m sure to have plenty of company. Let’s be honest: How many WVU and Marshall fans actually will stay up that late to watch these two games?
Well, as it turns out, they will have to if they want to know the final scores. After all, the fans certainly won’t be able to find them in local newspapers or on local television news.
Neither game will conclude in time for newspapers to print stories or even the final score, and television stations find themselves in the same predicament.
This is what happens when there are bowl games simply for the sake of having bowl games.
Normally I wouldn’t lose any sleep over tilting at such windmills, but when it happens to both FBS programs in West Virginia during the same football season … well, I would be asleep at the wheel if I didn’t point it out.
So pardon me while I yawn.
I expect to have plenty of company.
n Has anyone taken a good look at some of these bowl matchups?
Woof.
How about Old Dominion (6-6) vs. Tulsa (6-6) in the Myrtle Beach Bowl? Then there is North Texas vs. Miami (Ohio) in another matchup of 6-6 teams in the Frisco Bowl.
Strangely enough, Maryland, Virginia Tech, North Carolina and South Carolina also fall into this category. The Terps (6-6) play the Hokies (6-6) in the Pinstripe Bowl and North Carolina (6-6) takes on South Carolina (6-6) in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.
Sorry, but this is not must-see TV.
n Finally, here is the coup de grace on 2021-22 bowl games.
College football in its infinite wisdom (snicker, snicker) decided to create a 42nd bowl game and have 84 bowl-eligible schools just for Hawaii.
It seems the Rainbow Warriors finished with a 6-7 record, which theoretically made them bowl eligible ahead of any schools with 5-7 records. Why a school with a 6-7 or 5-7 record is bowl eligible in the first place is a mystery to me.
But trust me, I won’t lose any sleep over it.