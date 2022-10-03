Welcome to Second Guess Tuesday. Here are the opinions du jour.
n Perhaps fate isn’t such a cruel mistress after all.
Take the state of West Virginia’s two NCAA Division I football programs, for example.
After being trounced by Texas 38-20 on Saturday, West Virginia University has a 10-day break before it hosts Baylor at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 in Morgantown.
And Marshall University?
After losing two of three road games and grinding out a rainy 28-7 win over Gardner-Webb Saturday, the Thundering Herd has a nine-day respite before hosting Louisiana at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12 in Huntington.
Phew!
Thanks, they needed that.
The Mountaineers need time to lick their wounds after getting absolutely manhandled by the Longhorns, and Marshall needs a break to make adjustments in the offensive line’s pass-blocking, not to mention some rest for a defense that spends too much time on the field.
So, yes, this mini-vacation couldn’t have occurred at a better time.
Just ask WVU’s beleaguered head coach Neal Brown.
“It’s been a tough first five games,” he said. “We’re got a beat-up crew. We’ve got kind of a half a bye week. We need some time to regroup. We’ve got to get better and we know that. But I do think we have some pieces that can win games like this.
“The rest of the way, all we have is league games. You’ve got a chance to win them all and you’ve got a chance to lose them all. It’s going to be really tightly contested, not just or us but for everybody.”
Meanwhile, Marshall faces somewhat of a gantlet. After playing Louisiana (2-3), the Herd travels to undefeated James Madison (4-0) and hosts unbeaten Coastal Carolina (5-0).
The Mountaineers and Thundering Herd both will be traveling a rugged road.
n It appears Jon Elmore and James Kelly have had their fill of overseas basketball.
After playing in foreign countries during the last few years, the former Marshall standouts have decided to play their hoops in the good old U-S of A.
Elmore will be in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, playing for the NBA Miami Heat’s Developmental League team. Meanwhile, Kelly will play for New Orleans’ D-League squad.
Both will be taking a pay cut to stay in the country.
n Congratulations to Bobby Pruett.
Most people remember him as an ultra-successful football coach at Marshall University. But before that he was an acclaimed amateur wrestler.
In fact, Pruett is being inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame as an “Outstanding American” via the West Virginia chapter.
The National Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum is located in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
n Just when we thought there was nothing left that could surprise us …
The Air Force Academy’s football program has been put on two years of probation by the NCAA.
Wow.
Just wow.
It appears Air Force committed violations involving five players. The Falcons also will have to pay an unspecified fine.
So, it appears Air Force has been … well, grounded.