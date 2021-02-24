Bob Huggins’ disdain and disgruntlement with scheduling and travel in the Big 12 is well documented.
He’s not wrong.
But there’s another component to this problem that West Virginia University’s veteran head basketball coach doesn’t realize.
He’s not alone.
Huggins’ counterpart and fellow West Virginian, Marshall University head basketball coach Danny D’Antoni, faces similar and, perhaps, worse travel woes in far-flung Conference USA.
Just do the math.
The Big 12 Conference includes 10 members from five states. There are three members from Texas, three from Oklahoma, two from Kansas and one each from West Virginia and Iowa.
Now, compare that to C-USA. It has 14 members from 10 states. There are four members from Texas, two from Florida and one each from West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi.
See why the travel for both WVU and Marshall is mind-boggling?
“Travel is an issue with our conference — I don’t care who it is,” said D’Antoni. “I don’t know that enough emphasis has been put on what it does to teams. If you are trying to get teams into the Top 25 or get a second seeded team in the NCAA Tournament and what that does to your win-loss record ... travel can take a lot out of teams.
“Look at the Las Vegas odds on NBA games and how they change when a team has a lot of travel. Like when they go on those long road swings from East Coast to West Coast. And our conference goes East Coast-West Coast.”
The closest school to WVU in the Big 12 is Iowa State, 873 miles away. Meanwhile, Conference USA reaches from such coastal towns as Norfolk, Virginia, and Boca Raton, Florida, all the way to El Paso, Texas — 1,637 miles from Marshall.
“So it’s an issue, obviously,” continued D’Antoni. “It’s something that I think plays ... there probably are some people that beat it, some teams that beat it, but overall, most of the time you’re not going to beat that. Teams aren’t going to do that.”
That issue has been talked about in the Big 12, primarily because of Huggins. But it hasn’t been nearly as publicized in Conference USA.
Until now.
“I agree,” said D’Antoni. “That’s why I have advocated for East-West [Divisions] from the git-go. We brought that up several years ago in [league] basketball. The basketball coaches wanted to do that. We hadn’t had an audience until this year. COVID-19 gave us a little bit of a better audience.”
As a result, C-USA did adopt East and West Divisions for the 2020-21 season.
“My whole thing was to help with the travel — the expense and just the wear and tear on your team,” said D’Antoni. “It’s tough to go in airports. When you are traveling eight hours the day before you play, that’s not easy.
“Most of the time, even if we’re going to Florida, it’s six or seven hours. Going to Texas sometimes it’s eight or 10 hours before you can get there. Plus, you have an airport that you have to go connect with. A lot of times we have to drive to Lexington, Kentucky, or Cincinnati, Ohio, or Charlotte, North Carolina to get on a plane.
“Then everybody says, ‘Why didn’t you win? You weren’t ready.’”
What people don’t realize is flying commercial is an entirely different hardship. WVU is fortunate because it can charter flights, but Marshall doesn’t have that luxury very often.
“You’ve got to fly and you’re waiting,” said D’Antoni. “You’ve got to make the connecting flight, so that’s another hour in an airport hanging out. You may say, ‘Well, you’re whining.’ Maybe. But that’s just a fact. To me, that’s not whining. That’s a fact.
“I don’t care who they are, people just aren’t going to get away with that. I just think to make this conference better, that needs to be considered. We have to find a solution. A better solution than what we’re doing.”
Competing in NCAA Division I basketball never is easy. But for schools located in the state of West Virginia and the ensuing travel issues? It is much, much tougher than it ought to be.
The Big 12 and Conference USA need to address this issue.