Chuck Landon grades the Herd … Coastal Carolina 24, MU 13

n OFFENSE: F – The Herd didn’t do much thundering. MU scored one touchdown in 60 minutes of football. One! For all intents, the game was over at the end of the first quarter. The MU offense was so unprepared, Coastal Carolina led, 21-0, at the end of the first period.

The total offense was 175 yards to 36, rushing yardage 91 to 20, passing 7 of 8 for 84 yards to 2 of 4 for 16 yards, plays 22 to 11, time of possession 11:00 minutes to 4:00 all in favor of Coastal Carolina. The Chanticleers had four sacks, eight tackles for loss and 10 quarterback hurries. The only bright spot was wide receiver Corey Gammage’s eight catches for 187 yards.

n DEFENSE: B+ -- After making adjustments in the first quarter, the Herd played lights out allowing only three points for the rest of the game. Linebacker Eli Neal had 14 tackles, including seven solo stops, and defensive end Koby Cumberlander made 2.5 tackles for loss including 1.5 sacks.

n SPECIAL TEAMS: D – John McConnell had a 25-yard punt and Rece Verhoff had another field goal attempt blocked.

n COACHING: F – The Herd simply wasn’t ready to play on either side of the ball coming out of the locker room. That’s why the Chanticleers jumped to an overwhelming 21-0 lead in the first quarter. To the defensive coaches’ credit, they adjusted and the defense played lights out the rest of the game. But the offensive coaches? One TD in four quarters says it all.

n OVERALL: F -- The Herd is eight games into the season, but still committed 11 penalties for 83 yards. MU plays undisciplined football and is penalty-prone.

Chuck Landon grades the Mountaineers … TCU 41, WVU 31

n OFFENSE: B – It played well enough to win. Especially considering how banged up the Mountaineers’ running back corps is. With 4:12 remaining it was a three-point game with TCU leading, 34-31. Did WVU have a chance to take the lead? Yes. But the ‘Eers failed – again.

n DEFENSE: D – It was a frequent refrain. WVU couldn’t get stops when it simply had to have stops. What’s worse, it’s a trend. In WVU’s last four games, the defense has yielded 167 points. That’s an average of 41.8 points. The defense isn’t holding up its end of the bargain.

n SPECIAL TEAMS: C – The Mountaineers kickoff team needed to hold TCU’s kick-returners to less yardage. For WVU, Oliver Straw averaged 43.3 yards punting and Casey Legg had a 33-yard field goal.

n COACHING: B – Neal Brown matched Sonny Dykes nearly point for point until the final 20 seconds. That’s about as close as it can get.

n OVERALL: Something has to give. The fans, for the most part, have given up. Brown remains resolute, but the losses are weighing on him. It isn’t pretty.

