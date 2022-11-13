Handing out the grades for Saturday wins by Marshall and West Virginia:
Marshall 28, Appalachian State 21
OFFENSE: A
Marshall outpassed App State 220 yards to 177 and also outrushed the Mountaineers 121 yards to 116. Besides that, MU was a very respectable 6 of 15 on third-down conversions. Running back Khalan Laborn was held to 53 yards and a TD on 18 carries, but wide receivers Charles Montgomery and Corey Gammage picked up the slack. Montgomery finished with five receptions for 109 yards while Gammage has 91 yards and a TD on six catches.
DEFENSE: A
It was dominating, as usual. Defensive tackle TyQaze Leggs was particularly dominant with eight tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss and four quarterback hurries. As a team MU had seven tackles for loss. And don’t forget linebacker Eli Neal. He contributed nine tackles, including a tackle for loss and a pass breakup.
SPECIAL TEAMS: C
The good news is Dainsus Miller recovered a blocked punt in the end zone for a touchdown. The bad news is the Thundering Herd gave up a 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
COACHING: B
The Herd finally got a passing game going with quarterback Cam Fancher. The lefty completed 16 of 28 passes for 225 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. That’s a big step in the right direction.
OVERALL: A
Any win over App State is a great win.
WVU 23, Oklahoma 20
OFFENSE: A+
Meet the new phenom -- Garrett “The G-Man” Greene. The sophomore quarterback put on a show during his first real opportunity. Besides completing 12 of 22 passes for 138 yards and a TD, Greene had 14 rushes for 119 yards and two touchdowns. That means Greene contributed 257 yards total offense by himself. Not bad for a kid just getting his feet wet, huh? Besides outpassing the Sooners’ acclaimed Dillon Gabriel, WVU’s offense did an outstanding job of playing keepaway. The Mountaineers had 37:15 time of possession to only 22:45 for Oklahoma.
DEFENSE: A+
It held the Sooners to only 20 points, Oklahoma’s second-lowest output of the season. The entire defense played well, but two defenders stood out in particular. Weak-side linebacker Jasir Cox had 12 tackles, including nine solo stops, along with one tackle for loss and one pass breakup. The other standout was sophomore defensive end Sean Martin. The Bluefield native contributed two big sacks.
SPECIAL TEAMS: A+
Besides place-kicker Casey Legg’s game-winning 25-yard walk-off field goal, punter Oliver Straw also turned in a tremendous performance. The freshman from Australia boomed six punts for a 43.8-yard average. But wait, there’s more. Straw had a long punt of 51 yards and dropped four punts inside the 20-yard line.
COACHING: A+
Head coach Neal Brown made a great move by inserting Greene at quarterback in the first half and then keeping him at QB for the entire second half. It was a game-winning move. Besides that, Brown made the gutsy choice of going for it on fourth down five times and succeeding all but once.
OVERALL: A+
The Mountaineers sent the Sooners to the SEC with their first loss to WVU since joining the Big 12. What a great farewell present.