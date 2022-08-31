The line of scrimmage.
That’s where the “Backyard Brawl” between West Virginia University and Pitt will be decided at 7 p.m. Thursday at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.
Sounds rather simplistic, doesn’t it?
But in this game -- this one particular game -- it is the bottom line between winning and losing.
Just ask Matt Moore.
"They are really good up front,” the Mountaineers’ offensive line coach said of the Panthers. “We are going to have to play ... every one of my guys is going to have to play their 'A' game to be able to stay in that stadium with these guys, because they are really good up front.
“They play really, really hard. Their linebackers are downhill players. Their defensive coordinator does a phenomenal job of stopping the run ... does a great job of blitzing the run ... loves to get people in third-and-long ... he has all kinds of crazy blitzes out of third-and-long.”
That’s why Pitt has an FBS-best 151 sacks over the past three seasons (2019-21).
"It's one of those things where it's a challenge,” continued Moore. “I've told my guys, 'there is going to be 67,000 people there, man, you'd better get ready because you're going to be going against some of the best people you're going to go against all year ... maybe your whole career.' And we've got to be ready to go. We can't make mental mistakes. We can't put our eyes in the wrong spot. We can't overset. We can't get our hands outside.
"These guys are really, really good. And we're going to have to play our best to be able to stay in that stadium with them -- up front. And that's where the pressure is. That's where they're best and that's where we've got to step up and we've got to play really, really well."
Moore isn’t exaggerating.
While asking a question a media member referred to Pitt's defensive line as arguably the best in the country. That's when Mason abruptly cut him off saying, "There's no argument."
That’s how epic the battle between WVU’s offensive line and Pitt’s defensive front should be.
"In years past,” said Moore, “I've been saying, 'We've all got to be on the same page.' I feel like we're all on the same page, but we've just got to go out and perform.
“I told my guys, 'I hope that's why you came here because there are a lot of schools that you can go to and the first game is not going to be a big deal. Nobody is going to write about you if you miss a sack. But I guarantee you, you give up a sack on third-and-long in this game, there's a lot of people who are going to remember it for a long time.'
“And that's pressure, but that's what it's about. That's why they're here."
Can WVU handle that pressure? Yes. The Mountaineers will upset No. 17 Pitt 27-24.
Now, for Marshall University’s opener against Norfolk State at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.
One of the few people who is truly excited about this matchup is MU head coach Charles Huff. That’s because Huff played for Hampton Institute, which is Norfolk State’s arch-rival.
“The schools are 13 miles apart,” said Huff. “One of my first starts was against Norfolk at Norfolk. We were either 4-0 or 3-1 against them.”
Huff will get another win Saturday, 44-6.