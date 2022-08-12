Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

CJDonaldsonKemper
Buy Now

True freshman CJ Donaldson fits into a variety of positions within the WVU offense.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

C.J. Donaldson is an enigma.

The West Virginia University true freshman doesn’t look quite like a tight end at 6-foot-2, 240 pounds, but he is. The Miami native also doesn’t really resemble a running back, but he is.