C.J. Donaldson is an enigma.
The West Virginia University true freshman doesn’t look quite like a tight end at 6-foot-2, 240 pounds, but he is. The Miami native also doesn’t really resemble a running back, but he is.
And, goodness knows, the bulky Donaldson certainly doesn’t make anyone think of a slot receiver, but -- that’s right -- he can play that position, too.
Which is precisely why this unusual, young player is so very intriguing.
Just ask Neal Brown.
“I've been really pleased with C.J. Donaldson,” said WVU’s head coach. “I really felt like in recruiting ... and that was somebody we really got on in the fall. He's a great example of how you play your senior year still matters. He played exceptionally well as a senior.”
Did he ever.
The versatile Donaldson caught 81 passes for 1,164 yards and 13 touchdowns at Gulliver Prep in 2021.
Any way anybody looks at it, that’s impressive.
“I was just intrigued by his athleticism,” said Brown. “He played slot receiver. He played a little bit of running back. He played a little bit of H-back there.
"But he was just a really good football player. So the more I got to know him, I knew he loved football. Right now we've got a need at running back, so that's where he's going to play.”
But who knows when he might drift out into the flat?
“Man, he gives us a lot of versatility and he's just good with the ball in his hands ... and he just makes plays,” continued Brown. “Is he ready to be a major contributor in Week One? I'm not saying that.
“But I am saying, he was a great pickup for us. A great pickup for us and he's going to make us a lot better offensively just with his versatility and his ability to do a lot of different things."
That came as no surprise to WVU running backs coach Chad Scott.
"When we recruited him, we told him he was a hybrid -- he'll do everything," said Scott. "But he did a lot in high school with the ball in his hands. Wasn't sure necessarily how he would respond to it, but he was very open to it.
“He said, 'Coach, I'm just a ballplayer, just put the ball in my hands.' It's been very impressive to see how he's picked up on things. He's done a phenomenal job outside the game, studying the offense.
“He'll say 'Coach, just quiz me, just test me,' and we've thrown him into the fire and he hasn't been nervous at all. These last two days he's got a lot of reps and he's starting to come around.”
Is he ever.
After the first scrimmage of preseason camp in Morgantown on Thursday, Brown commented, “C.J. Donaldson took significant steps.”
That speaks volumes.
Yet, at the end of the day, Donaldson is still a true freshman.
"Right now,” said Scott, “we don't want to overload him and teach him everything, but he'd be a kid that we'd love to play at running back and hybrid, be able to flex out wide.
“Kids like that are hard to find and we got one in him. He's game ready right now, physically."
Keep an eye on C.J. Donaldson.