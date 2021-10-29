As it turns out, we were watching the wrong player.
Granted, it’s an easy mistake to make.
When the football is snapped, it’s simply human nature to watch the quarterback and see what he does with the ball, and that’s precisely where we’ve been making a mistake.
Right, Jarret Doege?
West Virginia University’s starting quarterback provided some interesting insight to this situation during an interview this week.
Take it away, Jarret.
"We had a unit meeting with the offense and we were just talking about tough, physical plays,” said Doege. “And it was a highlight of Zach Frazier the whole time.”
Frazier is a 6-foot-3, 306-pound man-child from Fairmont who is the Mountaineers’ starting center after starting nine games at left guard during the 2020 season as a true freshman.
If Frazier sounds like a road grader, it’s only because he is.
Right, Doege?
“About six different times he was just pancaking dudes,” said WVU’s quarterback, referring to Frazier’s performance in the Mountaineers’ 29-17 win at TCU a week ago. “But there was one run when [WVU running back Leddie Brown] scored and just kind of chucked his guy.
“There's a picture of it on Leddie's Instagram [account]. You can see the guy on the ground and [Frazier] kind of throwing him.”
These kind of dominating plays by Frazier already are becoming legend and lore in the Mountaineers’ locker room.
"The most impressive one I had was when Leddie was stuffed -- he had like a 2-yard gain,” recalled Doege. “Then, Frazier -- I don't know if you could see on television -- just kind of starts pushing him and it turns into a 20-yard gain almost. It was pretty crazy."
What’s even crazier is all this time we’ve been watching the quarterback when we should have been keeping any eye on Frazier.
Let’s hope that’s not the case when WVU hosts No. 22 Iowa State at 2 p.m. Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Speaking of that game, will the Mountaineers be able to stop the Cyclones from winning their fourth consecutive game? It’s doubtful.
Look for WVU to lose 27-20.
Meanwhile, at Marshall, the Thundering Herd hosts FIU at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
Don’t be fooled by the Panthers’ poor record (1-6). They are dangerous. That’s because FIU can score from anywhere at any time at any point.
Right, Charles Huff?
“They make a lot of big plays down the field,” said MU’s first-year head coach. “Their quarterback does a really good job of throwing the deep ball. You can tell he understands the system, he distributes the ball where it needs to go.
“They’ve got two really big backs that do a really good job at running downhill with power and they’ve got enough speed to break the long ones.”
But it is FIU’s deep passing game that makes the Panthers dangerous. Redshirt senior quarterback Max Bortenschlager operates like a “Mad Max,” tossing bomb after bomb.
That’s why FIU leads the country in 50-plus-yard plus plays (12) and 60--plus-yard plays (seven).
Will that be enough to upset Marshall? Uh, no.
The Herd will prevail 48-24.