On paper, it appears to be a perfect storm.
West Virginia University desperately needs to get its sputtering rushing attack kick-started.
Anybody got any jumper cables?
Meanwhile, TCU is in the midst of an uncharacteristic slump at stopping the run, ranking only No. 120 in the nation while yielding 210 yards rushing per game.
So, the Mountaineers’ game against TCU at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Amon Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, seems like a godsend for struggling WVU.
Or is it?
This game is more than a little bit hard to wrap a mind around. For example, Mountaineer head coach Neal Brown is 2-0 against TCU’s Gary Patterson, which is rather surprising on the surface. After all, Patterson is recognized nationally as one of the most outstanding defensive coaches in captivity.
Yet the Mountaineers defeated TCU in 2019, 20-17, and again in 2020, 24-6.
Ready for some more confounding information?
TCU also appears to be WVU starting quarterback and resident fan-base whipping boy Jarret Doege’s preferred opponent.
Just look at their history.
In WVU’s victory in 2020, the beleaguered Doege completed 19 of 26 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns. Besides that, Doege ran for an additional TD.
Surprised?
Wait, there’s more.
In 2019, Doege threw the game-winning pass vs. the Horned Frogs, connecting on a 35-yard strike to wide receiver Isaiah Esdale with only 2:10 remaining.
This series is absolutely loaded with contradictions. It makes this particular game even more difficult to get a handle on, not to mention predict a score.
Simply put, all bets seem to be off in this series.
Oh sure, TCU is listed as a 4 ½-point favorite, but after reviewing the recent history of this series, is anyone really ready to hang their ball cap on that?
Not me.
That’s why this game appears to be a toss-up. Particularly in light of the fact that WVU is coming off a bye week, which means the Mountaineers had nearly two weeks to prepare.
Just exactly how did WVU make use of the bye week and the extra time to recoup?
“Well, I think you’re looking for solutions,” said Brown. “I think that’s it as much as anything. You go back and do a lot of self-scouting during the bye week. You evaluate what you’ve done well, and then where we’ve made mistakes.
“I think that’s probably the most important thing — schematically, personnel-wise, whatever. You say, ‘OK, we’ve made these mistakes. How do we correct them? And how do we avoid them?’”
The latter, in particular, is noteworthy, and that goes for both WVU and TCU. They’re in “avoidance” mode. That’s because WVU has lost three games in a row, while TCU has dropped three of its last four.
It’s not just about winning; it’s also about not losing.
With the Mountaineers coming off a bye week and having a chance to regroup, I like their chances.
WVU will beat TCU 27-24.