Welcome to “Second Guess” Tuesday.
Here are the opinions du jour.
n Five bypasses later …
I am back. Just about the only thing the heart surgeon didn’t reroute, replumb or regroup was my “opinion” organ. It’s still alive, well and spewing viewpoints at 72 beats per minute.
For example …
I still believe in West Virginia University head football coach Neal Brown.
I know, I know.
That’s not exactly the trendy stance to take while everybody and his couch-burnin’ brother have the tar and feathers all heated up in hopes of running him out of West Virginia.
What knee-jerks. (Feel free to use it as a noun or verb, it works either way.)
Has West Virginia University’s football team struggled? Yes, mightily. Have the Mountaineers been a disappointment? Unequivocally. Is this what anybody -- including Brown -- expected? Not even close.
But guess what?
I have watched every game and I swear I haven’t seen Brown miss a block resulting in Leddie Brown being thrown for a loss. Haven’t seen him throw an interception, miss a tackle or make a bad snap, either.
Has Brown made some bad decisions this season? Of course. But show me a coach who hasn’t. It’s the nature of the game. And, unfortunately, it’s the nature of some fan bases to push the panic button and go bat-you-know-what crazy when their team loses games.
This is what I know: In 49 years of sports writing, I have covered seven WVU head coaches -- Bobby Bowden, Frank Cignetti, Don Nehlen, Rich Rodriguez, Bill Stewart, Dana Holgorsen and Brown.
The ones possessing the strongest character were Bowden, Nehlen and Brown. I believe in character. And I believe in Brown.
n Will Kerry Martin Jr. follow his younger brother, Kerion, to Marshall?
Many fans have seemed to assume that transition ever since the elder Martin placed his name in the transfer portal recently. But is it automatic? Probably not.
Kerion is a 6-foot-2, 213-pound redshirt freshman who hasn’t appeared in a Thundering Herd game this season. The elder Martin is a 6-0, 201-pound sophomore who played a great deal as a true freshman for WVU.
Could MU make good use of the older Martin brother with senior safeties Nazeeh Johnson and Brandon Drayton both playing their final seasons? Absolutely.
But that doesn’t mean it’s a slam dunk.
It might happen. It might not.
n One word sums up Marshall’s football season.
Discipline.
When the Herd plays with discipline, it is usually successful. When MU doesn’t, it’s usually unsuccessful. It’s that simple.
Playing with discipline is just that vital. That’s because undisciplined play leads directly to penalties which leads directly to defeat.
Just look at the trend Marshall went through earlier this season. In a loss to East Carolina, MU committed six penalties for 56 yards. The next week, MU was flagged eight times for 70 yards in a loss to Appalachian State. Next, the Herd was whistled for nine penalties and 69 yards while losing at Middle Tennessee.
Then Marshall was called for an outrageous 12 penalties for 105 yards before pulling out an overtime win at home over Old Dominion.
All those penalties were the result of undisciplined play. Simply put, MU was an undisciplined team playing undisciplined football.
Until North Texas, that is.
The Herd overwhelmed North Texas 49-21 while committing only four penalties for 44 yards. Translation? Marshall played disciplined football for arguably the first time all season.
It is the key to success.