It’s difficult to wipe the smile off Zach Frazier’s face.
Except if the Mountaineers are losing, of course.
But, otherwise, West Virginia University’s star center is simply a happy, pleasant guy. That’s his nature. It seems the affable Fairmont native’s glass is always at least halfway full.
That’s particularly true now.
After starting for the last two seasons, the junior qualifies as a veteran. So, does that mean Frazier will speak up more and take more of a leadership role?
"Absolutely,” he replied during a recent interview. “I try to help out everyone as much as I can and just try to be as positive and uplift my teammates as much as I can."
That sounds easy, but it isn’t. Not for Frazier. That’s because he really isn’t a very vocal guy.
"Yeah, I'm not," admitted Frazier with a grin. "Like I'm not going to yell anything in front of the team. But I'll pull someone off to the side and talk to them and check on them like that."
So, Frazier is no threat to make a speech in the locker room?
"No, I don't give speeches,” he said emphatically. “No. Not at all."
That might be the only way to wipe that smile off Frazier’s face. But even then, his seemingly perpetual grin will be back on his face quickly.
It’s just who he is.
Want to make him smile some more? Just ask Frazier about new offensive coordinator Graham Harrell’s philosophy that he wants the offense to score every time it has the ball.
"That got me fired up,” said Frazier with a big grin. “When I heard that I was excited because, you know, at the end of the day that's what you want to do -- put points on the board. So, when I heard that it fired me up. It really got me excited. It makes me want to play harder."
It’s a change in philosophy, that’s for sure. It definitely seems to raise the bar from last year’s mindset and expectations.
"It's probably just a different approach,” said Frazier. “It's like we're going to score. His thing is 'we're going to put points on the board and have fun.' I think it's just a fun approach to it. And that's just how football should be. At the end of the day, football should be fun."
So, is Frazier having fun so far during spring practice?
"Yes sir," he replied with a big smile. “This spring has gone well so far. It's a little different, of course. We have a new offensive coordinator, but it doesn't change too much up-front for us. We have the same core group of guys up-front and I feel like we all are meshing well together right now."
Perhaps that’s the biggest change in the Mountaineers. After starting a true freshman in the offensive line for the last two seasons -- Frazier and then Wyatt Milum -- all five starters will return for 2022.
The quartet includes Milum at left tackle, James Gmiter at left guard, Frazier at center, Doug Nester at right guard and Tony Yates at right tackle.
"I mean, we had all last season together,” explained Frazier, “so really it's just communication. We'll see a front or whatever and we'll just kind of know. Like, we'll be on the same page without even speaking sometimes. It's just little things like that ... the chemistry between us."
Is it any wonder Frazier is smiling?