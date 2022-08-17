Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20220802-spt-wvu fb day one.jpg

West Virginia offensive lineman Wyatt Milum (64) prepares for the rush of defensive lineman Dante Stills (55) during football practice at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown.

 BlueGoldNews.com

For a former pitcher, Wyatt Milum is a heckuva offensive tackle.

Just ask Matt Moore.