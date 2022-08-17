For a former pitcher, Wyatt Milum is a heckuva offensive tackle.
Just ask Matt Moore.
“Huge baseball background,” said West Virginia University’s assistant head coach and offensive line coach. “So, he has really good hand-eye coordination.”
Remember those days when the left-handed Milum was hitting 85 mph on the speed gun at Appalachian Power Park as a mere ninth-grader pitching for Spring Valley in the state high school baseball tournament in Charleston?
Those are distant memories, but they still are relevant today as Milum enters his sophomore season with the Mountaineers.
Again, just ask Moore.
"Athleticism,” he said emphatically. “Athleticism is definitely his greatest attribute. He can stay on his feet. He does a phenomenal job with his hands.
“He's better at the left side because he's left-handed. He just feels more comfortable over there on the left side, so that's been really nice to move him over there and see him take to it the way he has done during this offseason and spring and summer."
The Milum that WVU fans watched during the 2021 season will bear little resemblance to the No. 64 that takes the field this season.
"He is really making a lot of progress,” said Moore. “The offseason was big. He came in here as a true freshman last year. We kind of played in and out early, then took over the job halfway through the year.
“But he still physically wasn’t where we wanted him to be. He's got a really, really great motor. He plays really, really hard. Just watching him mature and just watching him get better and continue to get stronger ... super competitive.”
Moore points out that Milum possesses some “Jekyll & Hyde” characteristics when he steps on a football field.
“Just a totally different kid on the field than when he is being interviewed,” said the veteran offensive line coach. “And that's one thing that I really like about him. When he steps across that line, he's out for blood and he plays really, really hard.
“He's fun to coach and we've just got to keep progressing. That's the thing with those guys who are good early. Hey, man, what you've been isn't good enough. You've got to keep pushing and finding ways to fix things and finding things that need fixed and continue to work hard."