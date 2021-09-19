It played well except for the third quarter. WVU seemed to let the air out of the ball in the third period, gaining only 71 yards on 15 plays. It was 0 for 3 on third-down conversions, suffered two sacks and gained only 2.8 yards per rush. That allowed Virginia Tech to get back into the game.
DEFENSE: A
It played lights out while accumulating 13 tackles for loss, including six sacks. Jared Bartlett was particularly impressive from his Bandit position with three sacks.
SPECIAL TEAMS: A
Winston Wright didn’t have any big kickoff returns, but the kicking game was excellent. Place-kicker Casey Legg booted field goals from 21 and 44 yards. And punter Tyler Sumpter averaged 45.8 yards on four punts.
COACHING: B+
The innovations on offense were excellent. Putting Jarret Doege under center on running plays was a great move. The same goes for utilizing backup QB Garrett Greene as a change of pace with his running ability. The only miscue was not keeping the pedal to the metal on offense.
OVERALL: A+
A sellout crowd of 60,022 and a win over a ranked border rival. It doesn’t get any better than that.
Chuck Landon Grades the Herd … ECU 42, Marshall 38
OFFENSE: D
It did lots of good things, but not when it really mattered. Namely, the fourth quarter. Instead, it got out-scored, 21-0, due to an interception, a missed field goal and going 0-for-3 on third-down conversions.
DEFENSE: F
It yielded 21 points in the fourth quarter, 571 yards total offense, 6.4 yards per play, 9-for-19 on third-down conversions and 2-for-3 on fourth-down conversions. That’s a recipe for defeat, which is precisely what happened.
SPECIAL TEAMS: D
Place-kicker Andrew Sanders missed a 31-yard field goal attempt in the fourth quarter and that was huge. MU also allowed East Carolina to recover an onsides kick in the tumultuous fourth quarter.
COACHING: F
The staff grasped defeat from the jaws of victory. Blowing a 38-21 lead in the fourth quarter is simply unacceptable. That includes the indignity of Pirates’ wideout Tyler Snead throwing a 27-yard TD pass to quarterback Holton Ahlers in the fourth quarter.