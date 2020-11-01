Chuck Landon grades the Mountaineers … WVU 37, Kansas State 10
OFFENSE — B
WVU had three 100-yard performers. Quarterback Jarret Doege had his third consecutive 300-yard game by completing 22 of 34 passes for 301 yards with two touchdowns. Running back Leddie Brown finished with 102 rushing yards and a TD on 24 carries. And wideout Bryce Ford-Wheaton completed the triumvirate with three catches for 104 yards. Pretty impressive, huh?
The key? According to head coach Neal Brown, it was taking some of the pressure off the Mountaineers’ young tackles. “I thought the offense really controlled the game,” said Brown.
DEFENSE — A
K-State managed a paltry 41 yards rushing on 23 carries (1.8 yards per attempt). WVU’s goal was to minimize the Wildcats’ explosive plays and that’s precisely what happened. “I thought we were relentless in our pursuit,” said Brown. “If you’re physical and fly around, you’ve got a chance.”
A trio of defenders proved that premise. Linebacker Tony Fields had 15 tackles, including five solos. Safety Sean Mahone had seven tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception and two pass break-ups. And don’t forgot cornerback Dreshun Miller. He had five breakups.
SPECIAL TEAMS — B
It was a solid performance, punctuated by backup place-kicker Casey Legg stepping up to boot 25- and 45-yard field goals, besides assuming the kickoff duties.
“I was really proud of Casey Legg,” said Brown.
COACHING — B+
After a slow first quarter, WVU started clicking on all three coaching cylinders: offense, defense and special teams. It was a very well-rounded victory.
OVERALL — B+
WVU needed this victory. It was just the sort of morale builder the Mountaineers needed heading to Texas Saturday.