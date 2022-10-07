Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Hall of Fame BasketballHuggi

Bob Huggins, coming off a losing record in the 2021-22 season, is entering his 16th season as West Virginia's head coach.

There are many words that can be used to describe Hall of Fame coach Bob Huggins, and most of them carry at least some sense of the determined and driven approach that has defined both his playing and coaching careers.

The Mountaineer mentor, now entering his 16th season as the head of WVU's men’s basketball program at his alma mater, has never backed down from challenges.