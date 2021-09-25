Just call him Rasheen “The Fake” Ali.
Marshall University’s redshirt freshman running back already has earned that nickname just four games into his college career.
Here’s how he did it.
First, Ali faked out Navy, which had no film and virtually no information on him, by rushing for four touchdowns in his college debut. Next, Ali faked out North Carolina Central by catching eight passes out of the backfield for 47 yards, including a 3-yard touchdown. Then, he faked out East Carolina by rushing for 189 yards and three TDs (26, 1 and 49 yards) on 24 carries.
But Ali saved the biggest fake of his young career for Appalachian State with a 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown with 7:01 remaining in the second quarter during MU’s 31-30 loss to the Mountaineers on Thursday in Boone, North Carolina.
Here’s how it happened.
When Ali fielded the kick on the right sideline, he faked a handoff to Cory McCoy, who was sprinting left. The fake was so good, it not only tricked the entire App State kickoff team, it also completely fooled the ESPN camera man who followed McCoy for nearly the entire kick return.
The camera man didn’t pick up Ali’s return until he was nearly at App State’s 10-yard line.
"The camera man was faked out?” said a laughing Ali, during post-game interviews. “That's great. I actually didn't get to see the camera view, but I'm going to check it out.
“I knew it was going to work because after McCoy broke one on, I think, his first return, I knew they were going to fall for the bait. And we rotated late. We waited until they lined up and we rotated late and he [McCoy] sold the fake and we just capitalized on it."
Marshall planned to utilize the fake on the previous kickoff return, but Thundering Herd special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer changed his mind.
"Coach Springer was planning on doing it on the second kick return,” said Ali, “but he didn't like what he saw. So he was saying the next time we had a kickoff return, he wanted us to run it again. We practiced it all week in practice and we had it down."
Indeed, they did.
In fact, Ali appeared to be untouched on his 97-yard TD return.
That gives the 6-foot, 201-pound redshirt freshman nine touchdowns in only four games. Surprised? Head coach Charles Huff isn’t.
"We had Maurice Clarett [former Ohio State star running back] come and speak to the team this summer,” said Huff. “And he came to practice for 30-40 minutes before the end of practice and when he was going to speak.
“He was standing with Coach [Doug] Chapman. They were just talking about the team and Rasheen did something -- came down the sideline past Clarett, and Clarett said, 'Who is that?' Coach Chapman went on and explained who he was and Clarett said, 'That kid is a first-round [NFL] draft pick.'"
That’s the potential Clarett could see in Ali.
"Rasheen has done some things in practice,” said Huff, “that even me, I'm like, 'Wow.' And, again, if you asked him how he did that, he would say, 'What?' And I'd say, 'Do it again. Whatever it was that you don't know, do it again.'
"I think the sky is the limit.”
That’s the one thing Rasheen Ali can’t fake.