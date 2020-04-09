As Adam Sutton weaved through the neighborhoods near Bridge Road last Sunday afternoon, he’d see family friends and neighbors leave their homes. Some cheered. Some held signs. He waved as he ran past.
It wasn’t the marathon experience he was planning on for his maiden voyage on that 26.2-mile trek. Yet it still was nice to get a piece of that experience, especially when the real race got scrubbed from his schedule.
The West Virginia University junior has been an athlete throughout his life. He played soccer, swam and played lacrosse for George Washington High School. The only times he ran, though, were to train for those sports. Then, in January, some of his friends decided to run a half-marathon. He decided to join them and, while training for that, he figured there’s no reason to go just halfway.
Sutton entered the Pittsburgh Marathon, scheduled for the first weekend in May. As the days grew closer to his inaugural marathon, his anticipation grew. Then, in a flash, his countdown clock to the race stopped cold.
The city of Pittsburgh in mid-March announced an eight-week ban of groups of 50 or more due to the coronavirus pandemic that ultimately shut down nearly the entire sporting world. And just like that, Sutton was left without a race to run.
“It was pretty devastating,” Sutton said of the day the email came with news of the cancellation. “I took the week off. Then, I got to thinking. It doesn’t take much to find a route to run. If I can string together a few loops, I can run a marathon back here.”
So began his new project: finding the right route for his DIY, coronavirus-be-damned marathon. And why not? Running is one of the few outlets of exercise still safe in this time of social distancing.
He finally decided on a loop from his house near the Carriage Trail in Charleston, through some of the neighborhoods around Bridge Road, past George Washington High, up Presidential Drive and through the neighborhoods there, then back to the house. He wrapped up the run by heading down Bridge Road into downtown Charleston and finishing near the Starbucks on Kanawha Boulevard.
While the plan might have been in Sutton’s head for a while, he didn’t broadcast it much. Sutton’s mother Melinda said he first told her of the attempt the day before he was to try it.
But that was just Adam being Adam, she said, taking on a big new goal just to experience it. When he thought about running a half-marathon, he decided to run one on the GW track one night to see if he could.
“He left at 10 o’clock one night and came back and said, ‘Yeah, so I ran that half-marathon. So I think I’m just gonna run a whole marathon,’ ” Melinda Sutton said. “And we were like, ‘Yeah, I guess you’re just gonna have to do a marathon.’ ”
On the day of his one-man marathon, Sutton showed some rookie mistakes. Rather than get cracking early in the morning as most marathoners do, he worked on college student time — rolling out the door at 1 p.m. to start his run.
He admits there was a point during his trek that he realized the late start might have been a tactical error.
“Around miles 16 through 18, I was like, wow, this could have been easier,” he said.
He had some help to make it easier. Normal marathons have hundreds, if not thousands of runners on the path, motivating and supporting each other as they run past. Scores of spectators line the course, too, shouting their encouragement.
Sutton’s younger siblings — sister Kate and brothers Eli and Ford — ran parts of the course with him. And when Sutton went out on his first loop, Melinda jumped on Facebook to let folks around the neighborhood know about the run. So, as he trod along his course, he had supporters along the way.
“Up to that point, I had just been running alone,” Sutton said. “Running with other people is just a whole different boost. And I saw people out, so it felt like I wasn’t doing it alone. It was great to get some of that experience.”
Sutton finished his marathon in a shade over four hours. There wasn’t just a sense of accomplishment that came with the time. It came from completing a major goal ahead of schedule, and doing so on his own.
It also got his juices flowing for the next race. And there will be a next one.
“I’m actually really excited to continue running,” he said. “This is the first time in my life I’ve actually enjoyed it, rather than just running at the end of practices. I don’t know when marathons are going to open back up, but I’m going to be sure to throw my name into the next one I can.”
And next time, he’ll leave it to someone else design the route.