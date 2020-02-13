Bob Huggins has plenty on his mind, and that goes beyond trying to pull his West Virginia University basketball team out of its current funk.
He spoke his mind on a recent podcast with college basketball writer Jon Rothstein. I’m with him on some cases, not so much on others.
The juiciest quotes came when Rothstein asked Huggins whether the benefits of a college basketball scholarship and earning a degree have been less valued. There are plenty of basketball players, many more than there are NBA draft slots each year, leaving college early to go pro.
Huggins said the problem wasn’t so much with the players, but with those around them who don’t have the players’ best interests at heart. Too many, Huggins said, have “advisors” in their ears looking for quick money and pushing them to leave school before they should.
“I mean, c’mon Jon, there’s how many kids have we had and everybody else has had who left that are now bouncing around Europe trying to make a living because they were misled?” Huggins asked. “They were misled by runners. They were misled by agents. They were misled by — at times — people in their own family that totally misled them.”
Here’s where Huggins is absolutely correct. Too often, college athletes are seen more as a meal ticket than a person. They’re pressured to be providers for too many others and many times too early. With their futures at stake, they need honest, trusted people offering their help. Sometimes that’s a family member. Sometimes it’s a friend. Sometimes it’s a coach.
That trusted voice is one that speaks the truth and can be blunt about it. The first thing that voice needs to say is, “What is your draft evaluation?” If it’s not NBA first round, then leaving isn’t automatic. The exception comes when there’s either a dire family emergency or a player has maxed out his earning potential. If he’s hit his earning ceiling, there’s no reason to stick around.
Now here’s where Huggins’ opinions and mine start to diverge.
He also mentioned that when those players leave, they often do so without degrees. So when playing days are over and those players want to try coaching, they need a degree first.
“I can’t hire guys without degrees,” Huggins said.
He’s right that if someone leaves college before a degree is in hand, it’s pretty tough for some to get motivated to return a decade later. So let’s offer some motivation.
The NCAA touts that so many student-athletes are “going pro in something other than sports,” right? It’s spending much of its time these days trying to preserve the sanctity of amateurism, right? Then the NCAA should further incentivize athletes returning to school not just with financial aid that provides tuition, fees and book costs (something the NCAA and its member schools already do), but with cost-of-living stipends as well. Make that return as worry-free as possible.
(And if, according to an Associated Press report, the NCAA can spend $450,000 in 2019 to lobby Capitol Hill on the name, likeness and image issue, it should have a few bucks laying around for players to finish their degrees.)
Then Huggins lamented about the late date for college basketball players to decide whether to return to school. Now players have until the Monday after the NBA draft to decide.
“And so now you have maybe two guys or maybe three guys that go until the middle of June,” Huggins told Rothstein. “Who’s left out there to recruit to fill their spots? And what about the other 10 guys that are here going to school, doing the things that we say we want people to do. And here they are left out because those guys passed their time limit. And now all of a sudden we’re to go out and find replacements for guys that thought they were pros or people told they were pros. What about those other 10? Does anybody care about them?”
Yes, late decision deadlines do make it tougher for coaches’ roster management. Huggins feels the needs of the few are trumping the needs of the many. But what about when coaches bail on their teams late in the offseason? Five college football coaches have shuffled off to new jobs since Jan. 7. That includes Colorado coach Mel Tucker, who took the Michigan State job this week, a week after the second national signing day for college football. In those cases, it’s the needs of the many getting trumped by the desire of the one.
Does the NCAA install a hiring dead period for coaches in each college sport? That’s never going to happen. So if a college football coach can switch jobs after the second wave of a signing class, college basketball players can have until after the draft to decide whether to go or stay.
And it’s not like those administrative struggles are reserved just for college basketball coaches. What happens when a manager loses a key employee in the middle of a major business project? What happens when a sports editor loses one of his football writers three weeks into football season? You go find someone to take his place and you play a man down until you do.
I’m reminded of something my dad says. He was an elementary school principal and special education director in the Northern Panhandle. When the work day would get crazy and he started to vent, one of his friends in education would look at him and say, “Hey, Rick … ‘ministration.”
Translation: Your name is on the office door. It comes with the job.
That trickled down to me. If I vent to him after a crazy day, he’ll look at me and say, “Hey, Buck … ‘ministration.” So allow me to trickle it down even further.
Hey, Huggs … ‘ministration.