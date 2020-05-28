When I heard that the North-South football and basketball all-star game organizers would try to hold those events despite the complications of the coronavirus pandemic, I thought it was a noble undertaking.
I wasn’t exactly optimistic they could to it, but kudos to them for trying. To jump through the myriad hoops they’d be forced to jump through in order to make it work, putting on those games was more of a calling than a job.
Then the news came Wednesday that both those all-star games were scrapped for this summer, along with the news that The Basketball Tournament, the winner-take-all event stocked with major-college alumni teams, likely wouldn’t happen in Charleston either. (The regional format was condensed into one site and Charleston has submitted a bid, but it’s in a dogfight with several other cities.)
I wasn’t surprised about any of it. And I’m not about to condemn any of those event organizers for not being able to pull them off.
That’s the reality of this virus and the difficulties that come with it. No large event will be easy to hold. They’re not easy to hold in times of normalcy. Throwing in a highly communicable sickness with no available treatment or vaccine makes it nearly impossible.
Look at everything the North-South football folks were willing to do: push the game back nearly a month, house the players at the South Charleston Holiday Inn since West Virginia State’s dorms were unavailable, shuttle the players to and from practice at Little Creek Park and Oakes Field (they normally walk from their WVSU dorms to the practice field), reconfigure meeting spaces to comply with social distancing and come up with several alternate game sites if South Charleston High couldn’t host it.
Not easy. Not cheap. But they wanted to try their best to make sure those kids had a game to play. In the end, even in one of the states with the lowest totals of confirmed coronavirus cases, the risks were too many.
The pandemic became too unwieldy for The Basketball Tournament as well. The original format had regional rounds played in eight different states. All eight are in differing levels of reopening. All eight are in different stages of the pandemic affecting them.
The only way the TBT could guarantee an even playing field — and with $2 million on the line, that was important to do — was to put a smaller field of teams in one city. It won’t be the same as previous tournaments, but it will be something.
Don’t assume these are the end of the unhappy announcements. It wouldn’t surprise me if other events, both local and abroad, end up having to break out the bad news. Bringing larger sporting events back online only will happen when it becomes safe enough to do so. And with the state government not yet announcing a date when groups of 25 people or more can return, those events get pushed further and further down the calendar.
So if you happen to see any of these event organizers out during your travels, don’t sneer at their inability to pull off a minor miracle. Pat them on the back (figuratively, not literally … social distancing and all …) for the work they put in to try.